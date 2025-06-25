Inside Photos Of The Hotel Where The Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Guests Will Stay And Their Prices

1/5:

Aman Venice

Aman Venice is one of the most prestigious hotels on the Venetian coast. The Grand Canal Suite of the hotel boasts of a price tag of about Rs. 9,33,831 per night.

/ Image: Instagram

2/5:

Hotel Danieli

Hotel Danieli opened in 1822 but was built as a palace in the 14th century. The storied Venetian landmark offers its Doge Dandolo Royal Suite at about Rs. 4.5 lakhs per night

/ Image: Instagram

3/5:

Hotel St. Regis

St. Regis, earlier known as the Grand Hotel Britania, is a beacon of Venetian luxury. The most expensive penthouse suite of the hotel can set you back about Rs.12lakhs per night.

/ Image: Instagram

4/5:

Belmond Cipriani

Relatively ‘modern’ by the Venice standards, Belmond Cipriani opened its doors in 1958. The luxurious Palladio Suite can be booked for slightly above Rs. 9 lakhs per night.

/ Image: Instagram

5/5:

Gritti Palace

Originally built in the 15th century as the residence of Doge Andrea Gritti, it became a hotel in 1895. The nightly costs can go up to Rs. 13,16,855 for the Redentore Terrazza Suite.

/ Image: Instagram