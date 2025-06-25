Republic World
Updated 25 June 2025 at 17:16 IST

Inside Photos Of The Hotel Where The Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Guests Will Stay And Their Prices

Amazon CEO and world's third richest man has booked some of the most luxurious hotels on the Venetian coast for his wedding to Lauren Sanchez. From a 14th century staircase to rare culinary experiences, take a peek inside the grand hotels that Bezos has chosen for the grand celebrations.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Aman Venice

Aman Venice is one of the most prestigious hotels on the Venetian coast. The Grand Canal Suite of the hotel boasts of a price tag of about Rs. 9,33,831 per night.

Hotel Danieli 

Hotel Danieli opened in 1822 but was built as a palace in the 14th century. The storied Venetian landmark offers its Doge Dandolo Royal Suite at about Rs. 4.5 lakhs per night

 

Hotel St. Regis 

St. Regis, earlier known as the Grand Hotel Britania, is a beacon of Venetian luxury. The most expensive penthouse suite of the hotel can set you back about Rs.12lakhs per night.

 

Belmond Cipriani

Relatively ‘modern’ by the Venice standards, Belmond Cipriani opened its doors in 1958. The luxurious Palladio Suite can be booked for slightly above Rs. 9 lakhs per night.

Gritti Palace

Originally built in the 15th century as the residence of Doge Andrea Gritti, it became a hotel in 1895. The nightly costs can go up to Rs. 13,16,855 for the Redentore Terrazza Suite.

Published 25 June 2025 at 17:12 IST