Inside Photos Of The Hotel Where The Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Guests Will Stay And Their Prices

Updated 25 June 2025 at 17:16 IST
1/5:
Aman Venice
Aman Venice is one of the most prestigious hotels on the Venetian coast. The Grand Canal Suite of the hotel boasts of a price tag of about Rs. 9,33,831 per night./ Image: Instagram
2/5:
Hotel Danieli
Hotel Danieli opened in 1822 but was built as a palace in the 14th century. The storied Venetian landmark offers its Doge Dandolo Royal Suite at about Rs. 4.5 lakhs per night
/ Image: Instagram
3/5:
Hotel St. Regis
St. Regis, earlier known as the Grand Hotel Britania, is a beacon of Venetian luxury. The most expensive penthouse suite of the hotel can set you back about Rs.12lakhs per night.
/ Image: Instagram
4/5:
Belmond Cipriani
Relatively ‘modern’ by the Venice standards, Belmond Cipriani opened its doors in 1958. The luxurious Palladio Suite can be booked for slightly above Rs. 9 lakhs per night./ Image: Instagram
5/5:
Gritti Palace
Originally built in the 15th century as the residence of Doge Andrea Gritti, it became a hotel in 1895. The nightly costs can go up to Rs. 13,16,855 for the Redentore Terrazza Suite./ Image: Instagram
Published 25 June 2025 at 17:12 IST