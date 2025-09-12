Republic World
Representation of photo

Updated 12 September 2025 at 00:44 IST

Caffeine-free Drinks For Instant Morning Energy

The caffeine in the coffee helps them to get that quick boost. However, it also comes with multiple side effects.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
1/7:

Many people start their morning with a cup of coffee. The caffeine in the coffee helps them to get that quick boost. However, it also comes with multiple side effects.

2/7:

While coffee is considered a good beverage to give a boost, you can always switch to caffeine-free alternatives.

3/7:

A warm lemon water hydrates the body after a night's rest, boosts digestion, and gives you a gentle energy lift.

4/7:

Seasonal fruit smoothies are packed with nutrients, and they help to give you sustained energy for a longer time rather than giving a quick boost like coffee.

5/7:

Herbal teas like ginger or peppermint teas boost circulation and digestion. It also refreshes and helps to clear the mind.

6/7:

A blend of turmeric, milk, and spices like cinnamon or ginger is a good caffeine-free morning drink. This drink is rich in anti-inflammatory properties, which boost energy.

7/7:

Coconut water is rich in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium. It helps to improve hydration and gives you a light energy lift.

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 12 September 2025 at 00:44 IST

