Updated 12 September 2025 at 00:44 IST
Caffeine-free Drinks For Instant Morning Energy
The caffeine in the coffee helps them to get that quick boost. However, it also comes with multiple side effects. Know more details here.
Many people start their morning with a cup of coffee. The caffeine in the coffee helps them to get that quick boost. However, it also comes with multiple side effects./ Image: Pinterest
While coffee is considered a good beverage to give a boost, you can always switch to caffeine-free alternatives./ Image: Pinterest
A warm lemon water hydrates the body after a night's rest, boosts digestion, and gives you a gentle energy lift./ Image: Pinterest
Seasonal fruit smoothies are packed with nutrients, and they help to give you sustained energy for a longer time rather than giving a quick boost like coffee./ Image: Pinterest
Herbal teas like ginger or peppermint teas boost circulation and digestion. It also refreshes and helps to clear the mind./ Image: Pinterest
A blend of turmeric, milk, and spices like cinnamon or ginger is a good caffeine-free morning drink. This drink is rich in anti-inflammatory properties, which boost energy./ Image: Pinterest
Coconut water is rich in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium. It helps to improve hydration and gives you a light energy lift./ Image: Pinterest
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 00:44 IST