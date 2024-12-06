Published 07:24 IST, December 7th 2024
Chilli Garlic Vegetable Idiyappam Recipe
The recipe combines chilli garlic vegetables with a ready-made red rice idiyappam, a simple yet delicious method for preparing this dish.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7:
Ingredients
1 teaspoon Red chilli flakes
Salt
2 tablespoon Oil
2/7:
2 cups Red rice idiyappam (ready to cook) Or any instant sevai
2 tablespoon Carrot
2 tablespoon Beans
½ cup Cabbage
2 tablespoon Garlic finely chopped
/ Image: Freepik
Advertisement
3/7:
Place the red rice idiyappam in a bowl and add boiling hot water to immerse it. Cover and let it sit for 5 minutes./ Image: Instagram
4/7:
After completing the task, drain the water using a metal strainer and set it aside./ Image: Instagram
Advertisement
5/7:
Heat oil in a pan, add chopped garlic, and when it slightly changes color, add red chilli flakes./ Image: Instagram
6/7:
Add chopped carrot and beans to the pan and stir fry for a minute. The cabbage should be cooked for an additional two minutes after it is added to the pot./ Image: Instagram
Advertisement
7/7:
Mix well in heat so that the salt is mixed properly. Add required salt, prepared idiyappam and switch off the flame./ Image: Instagram
Updated 07:24 IST, December 7th 2024