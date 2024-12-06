sb.scorecardresearch
Chilli Garlic Vegetable Idiyappam Recipe

Published 07:24 IST, December 7th 2024

The recipe combines chilli garlic vegetables with a ready-made red rice idiyappam, a simple yet delicious method for preparing this dish.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ingredients

1 teaspoon Red chilli flakes
Salt
2 tablespoon Oil

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

2 cups Red rice idiyappam (ready to cook) Or any instant sevai
2 tablespoon Carrot
2 tablespoon Beans
½ cup Cabbage
2 tablespoon Garlic finely chopped

 

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Place the red rice idiyappam in a bowl and add boiling hot water to immerse it. Cover and let it sit for 5 minutes.

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

After completing the task, drain the water using a metal strainer and set it aside.

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

Heat oil in a pan, add chopped garlic, and when it slightly changes color, add red chilli flakes.

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

Add chopped carrot and beans to the pan and stir fry for a minute. The cabbage should be cooked for an additional two minutes after it is added to the pot. 

/ Image: Instagram

7/7:

Mix well  in heat so that the salt is mixed properly. Add required salt, prepared idiyappam and switch off the flame. 

/ Image: Instagram

Updated 07:24 IST, December 7th 2024