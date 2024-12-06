Chilli Garlic Vegetable Idiyappam Recipe

1/7:

Ingredients

1 teaspoon Red chilli flakes

Salt

2 tablespoon Oil

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

2 cups Red rice idiyappam (ready to cook) Or any instant sevai

2 tablespoon Carrot

2 tablespoon Beans

½ cup Cabbage

2 tablespoon Garlic finely chopped

/ Image: Freepik

Advertisement

3/7:

Place the red rice idiyappam in a bowl and add boiling hot water to immerse it. Cover and let it sit for 5 minutes.

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

After completing the task, drain the water using a metal strainer and set it aside.

/ Image: Instagram

Advertisement

5/7:

Heat oil in a pan, add chopped garlic, and when it slightly changes color, add red chilli flakes.

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

Add chopped carrot and beans to the pan and stir fry for a minute. The cabbage should be cooked for an additional two minutes after it is added to the pot.

/ Image: Instagram

Advertisement

7/7:

Mix well in heat so that the salt is mixed properly. Add required salt, prepared idiyappam and switch off the flame.

/ Image: Instagram