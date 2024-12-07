Christmas Day 2024: Know History, Significance And Origin Of X-mas

1/7:

Christmas, celebrated on December 25, is a sacred religious holiday and a global cultural and commercial phenomenon.

For two millennia, people worldwide have been observing it through religious and secular traditions and practices.

Christians commemorate Christmas Day as the day of Jesus of Nazareth's birth, a spiritual leader whose teachings form the foundation of their religion.



Christmas customs involve exchanging gifts, decorating trees, attending church, sharing meals, and waiting for Santa Claus' arrival.

Early Christianity celebrated Easter, not Jesus' birth. In the fourth century, Jesus' birth was instituted, but the date is unknown. Pope Julius I adopted Saturnalia traditions.

The Santa Claus legend is rooted in the life of St. Nicholas, a monk from Turkey who gave away his wealth to help the poor and sick.

