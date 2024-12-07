sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Syria Civil War | South Korea | Allu Arjun | Maharashtra Politics | Devendra Fadnavis Exclusive |
Christmas Day 2024

Published 23:04 IST, December 8th 2024

Christmas Day 2024: Know History, Significance And Origin Of X-mas

Christmas 2024, a public holiday in India, is celebrated by Christians by attending church services, spending time with family. Read to know about its history.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/7:

Christmas, celebrated on December 25, is a sacred religious holiday and a global cultural and commercial phenomenon.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/7:

For two millennia, people worldwide have been observing it through religious and secular traditions and practices.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

3/7:

Christians commemorate Christmas Day as the day of Jesus of Nazareth's birth, a spiritual leader whose teachings form the foundation of their religion.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/7:

Christmas customs involve exchanging gifts, decorating trees, attending church, sharing meals, and waiting for Santa Claus' arrival.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

5/7:

Christmas customs involve exchanging gifts, decorating trees, attending church, sharing meals, and waiting for Santa Claus' arrival.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

6/7:

Early Christianity celebrated Easter, not Jesus' birth. In the fourth century, Jesus' birth was instituted, but the date is unknown. Pope Julius I adopted Saturnalia traditions.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

7/7:

The Santa Claus legend is rooted in the life of St. Nicholas, a monk from Turkey who gave away his wealth to help the poor and sick.

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 23:04 IST, December 8th 2024