Diwali 2025: 7 Lucky Plants To Invite Prosperity And Positivity

1/8:

This Diwali, you can create a welcoming, fresh and vibrant vibe by bringing these auspicious plants to your home.



/ Image: Freepik

2/8:

Here are 7 lucky plants you should bring home this Diwali…



/ Image: Freepik

3/8:

Money plant is believed to attract wealth, prosperity and good luck into your home.



/ Image: Freepik

4/8:

Considered sacred, which promotes spiritual health and positivity.



/ Image: Freepik

5/8:

Also known as the money plant invites fortune and financial growth.



/ Image: Freepik

6/8:

This plant represents health, wealth, and harmony.



/ Image: Freepik

7/8:

This plant helps to purify the air and increase the level of oxygen.



/ Image: Freepik

8/8:

Known for healing and cosmetic uses, such as soothing skin and minor cuts.

/ Image: Freepik