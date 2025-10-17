Updated 17 October 2025 at 20:16 IST
Diwali 2025: 7 Lucky Plants To Invite Prosperity And Positivity
Diwali, the festival of light, is of vibrant and auspicious festival celebrated in India. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20.
- 1 min read
Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
This Diwali, you can create a welcoming, fresh and vibrant vibe by bringing these auspicious plants to your home.
Here are 7 lucky plants you should bring home this Diwali…
Money plant is believed to attract wealth, prosperity and good luck into your home.
Considered sacred, which promotes spiritual health and positivity.
Also known as the money plant invites fortune and financial growth.
This plant represents health, wealth, and harmony.
This plant helps to purify the air and increase the level of oxygen.
Known for healing and cosmetic uses, such as soothing skin and minor cuts./ Image: Freepik
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 17 October 2025 at 20:16 IST