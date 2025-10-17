Republic World
Representation of photo

Updated 17 October 2025 at 20:16 IST

Diwali 2025: 7 Lucky Plants To Invite Prosperity And Positivity

Diwali, the festival of light, is of vibrant and auspicious festival celebrated in India. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow :  
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

This Diwali, you can create a welcoming, fresh and vibrant vibe by bringing these auspicious plants to your home.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

Here are 7 lucky plants you should bring home this Diwali…
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

Money plant is believed to attract wealth, prosperity and good luck into your home.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

Considered sacred, which promotes spiritual health and positivity.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

Also known as the money plant invites fortune and financial growth.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

This plant represents health, wealth, and harmony.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

This plant helps to purify the air and increase the level of oxygen.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

Known for healing and cosmetic uses, such as soothing skin and minor cuts.

/ Image: Freepik

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 17 October 2025 at 20:16 IST

