Diwali 2025: Easy-To-Make Rangoli Designs
Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20.
Making rangoli is the best part of the Diwali celebration.
Rangoli holds Hindu mythological significance and is the creative expression of art and culture through colours and flowers.
Here are some simple rangoli designs that you can make this Diwali...
The mandala rangoli holds spiritual and ritual significance. It consists of circular or symmetrical patterns.
Floral rangoli features the motifs and patterns of various flowers using different colour combinations.
These designs feature symmetrical lines, curved loops and some patterns of dots, which are seen as an invitation of the Goddess Lakshmi.
With beautiful feather patterns and vibrant colours, it is a stunning rangoli design that you can make for the Diwali celebration.
This rangoli features a semi-circle as a centre focus, consisting of a floral pattern and design, adding an elegant touch.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 16 October 2025 at 19:10 IST