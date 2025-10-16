Diwali 2025: Easy-To-Make Rangoli Designs

1/8:

Making rangoli is the best part of the Diwali celebration.



/ Image: Freepik

Rangoli holds Hindu mythological significance and is the creative expression of art and culture through colours and flowers.



/ Image: Freepik

Here are some simple rangoli designs that you can make this Diwali...



/ Image: Freepik

The mandala rangoli holds spiritual and ritual significance. It consists of circular or symmetrical patterns.



/ Image: Freepik

Floral rangoli features the motifs and patterns of various flowers using different colour combinations.



/ Image: Freepik

These designs feature symmetrical lines, curved loops and some patterns of dots, which are seen as an invitation of the Goddess Lakshmi.



/ Image: Freepik

With beautiful feather patterns and vibrant colours, it is a stunning rangoli design that you can make for the Diwali celebration.



/ Image: Freepik

This rangoli features a semi-circle as a centre focus, consisting of a floral pattern and design, adding an elegant touch.



/ Image: Freepik