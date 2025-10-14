Republic World
Representation of photo

Updated 14 October 2025 at 20:25 IST

Diwali 2025: Top 5 Indo-Western Fusion Outfits for Men To Rock This Festive Season

Diwali is not only a festival of lights but also an occasion to showcase your fashion game.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

For men, blending the traditional with a modern twist has become a trend, especially in recent years.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

Indo-western outfits provide the perfect balance between ethnic charm and contemporary flair, making them ideal for festive occasions.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

Here are the top 5 Indo-outfits ideas that you can try this festive season...
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

A classic combination, a Kurta paired with men's jeans, effortlessly merges traditional and modern styles.
 

/ Image: Vastramay

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

A Bandhgala blazer is a perfect way to blend ethnic style with western sophistication.
 

/ Image: Indiamart

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

A contemporary take on the traditional sherwani, pairing a sherwani jacket with men's jeans is an effortless way to rock the fusion look.
 

/ Image: Savelink

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

For the subtle and formal look, pair a shirt with a sleek waistcoat and pair it with tailored men's trousers.
 

/ Image: Style Union

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

Pair the dhoti pants with a fitted jacket or men's waistcoat for a balanced Indo-western look.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 14 October 2025 at 20:25 IST

