DIY Ways To Use Sweet Potato For Skin And Hair

Brightening Face Mask-Apply mashed sweet potato with honey for a glowing complexion.



Deep Hair Moisturiser-Mix sweet potato pulp with coconut oil for a nourishing hair mask.



Dietary Beauty Boost-Eat sweet potatoes for beta-carotene that supports healthy skin and hair.



Skin-on Nutrition-Blend sweet potato with its skin to retain fibre and vitamins for skin glow.



Scalp Nourishment-Nutrients in sweet potato balance oils and improve scalp health.



Natural Body Scrub-Mix mashed sweet potato with oats for gentle exfoliation.



Under-Eye Soother-Apply cool sweet potato pulp under eyes to reduce puffiness.



Inside-Out Care-Combine topical use with eating sweet potato for complete beauty benefits.



