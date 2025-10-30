Updated 30 October 2025 at 19:26 IST
DIY Ways To Use Sweet Potato For Skin And Hair
From combating acne and reducing inflammation to promoting a radiant glow. Know the best DIY ways to incorporate sweet potatoes in your routine.
Brightening Face Mask-Apply mashed sweet potato with honey for a glowing complexion.
Deep Hair Moisturiser-Mix sweet potato pulp with coconut oil for a nourishing hair mask.
Dietary Beauty Boost-Eat sweet potatoes for beta-carotene that supports healthy skin and hair.
Skin-on Nutrition-Blend sweet potato with its skin to retain fibre and vitamins for skin glow.
Scalp Nourishment-Nutrients in sweet potato balance oils and improve scalp health.
Natural Body Scrub-Mix mashed sweet potato with oats for gentle exfoliation.
Under-Eye Soother-Apply cool sweet potato pulp under eyes to reduce puffiness.
Inside-Out Care-Combine topical use with eating sweet potato for complete beauty benefits.
