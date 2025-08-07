Easy, Breezy And Fresh Faced: Katrina Kaif’s Travel Style Is A Masterclass In Keeping Things Simple And Effortless

Updated 7 August 2025 at 19:18 IST
1/7:
Katrina Kaif defines keeping it simple as the camera catches this quiet moment of reflection from her travels./ Image: Instagram
2/7:
A sunkissed face, hair let down, and a smile that can brighten the darkest rooms – that's all the Katrina Kaif needs to look like a million bucks./ Image: Instagram
3/7:
Katrina is serving ‘chic chill girl’ vibes in this simple checked piece, perfect for sitting by the pool and sipping on summery cocktails./ Image: Instagram
4/7:
For an outdoor sunset picnic with husband Vicky Kaushal, Katrina chose this cute yet practical ensemble thta is stylish without being overwhelming./ Image: Instagram
5/7:
Katrina Kaif proves that a crisp white dress against the backdrop of blue skies and sea is a fashion choice that will never falter./ Image: Instagram
6/7:
Yet again, her fresh face and stunning smile makes this simple swimsuit and cover-up look like couture./ Image: Instagram
7/7:
Who needs blush when you have your partner and the endless sea to give you that happy flush of colour on the cheek? Definitely not Katrina Kaif!/ Image: Instagram
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 7 August 2025 at 18:10 IST