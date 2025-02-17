Updated 23:33 IST, February 17th 2025
Ball Python To Rosy Boa: Exotic Snake Species Gain Popularity As Pet
Among all, the most popular pet snake species are corn snakes, boa constrictors, and king snakes.
Corn snakes are recognizable by their slender build, orange or brownish-yellow color, and distinctive pattern of red blotches and checkerboard-like markings on their backs and bellies./ Image: Freepik
Ball pythons are a popular choice for beginner snake owners due to their calm demeanor, ease of handling, and manageable size, growing up to three-five feet in length./ Image: Freepik
Ball pythons make ideal pets due to their docile nature, adaptability to captivity, and diurnal habits, featuring glossy scales and a non-venomous constricting behaviour./ Image: Freepik
Garter snakes, native to North and Central America, are a diverse group of 35 species, characterized by their slender build, keeled scales, and distinctive longitudinal stripes./ Image: Freepik
Carpet pythons, renowned for their striking patterns and colors, are a popular choice among reptile enthusiasts, growing up to 2-3 meters in length and thriving in captivity with proper care./ Image: Freepik
Milk snakes, a non-venomous species with 24 subspecies, are prized for their stunning colors and patterns, making them a popular choice as pets among reptile enthusiasts./ Image: Freepik
Rosy boas make ideal first reptiles for families with older children, being docile, easy to feed, and long-lived, requiring a commitment of 20-30 years or more./ Image: Freepik
