sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Washington DC Plane Crash | Gaza Ceasefire | Salwan Momika | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Saif Ali Khan | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Union Budget 2025 | Yamuna 'Poisoning' Row |
Khaman

Published 21:14 IST, January 30th 2025

Famous Foods In Gujarat You Must Try In 2025

Discover the diverse flavours of Gujarat beyond the usual suspects with our list of the must-try dishes in 2025.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/7:

Ganthiya, a soft and savory Gujarati snack, akin to Fafda, made from besan and spices, offering a unique puffy texture and best enjoyed with green chutney and masala chai.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/7:

Discover Khaman, a fermented Gujarati snack distinct from Dhokla, offering a light and fluffy texture in two variants: savoury Vati Dal Khaman and sweet Nylon Khaman.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

3/7:

Patra, a unique Gujarati snack featuring steamed and pan-fried leafy rolls made with Alnu Paan and besan batter, available at Farsan marts across Gujarat.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/7:

Khandvi, a beloved Gujarati snack, features bite-sized besan rolls with a creamy texture from curd. This is enjoyed across ages and even served to world leaders.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

5/7:

Indulge in Methi na Gota, crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside fenugreek fritters from Gujarat, offering a unique texture and flavour experience.

/ Image: Adobe Stock

Expand image icon Description of the image

6/7:

Savour the unique taste and texture of Locho, a traditional Gujarati steamed farsan from Surat, characterized by its loose consistency and flavorful seasoning.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

7/7:

Indulge in the crispy, flaky goodness of Cholafali, a classic Gujarati Diwali snack, with a simple recipe that guarantees perfect texture every time.

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 21:14 IST, January 30th 2025