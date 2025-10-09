Updated 9 October 2025 at 17:26 IST
From Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, Here's How Bollywood Actresses Dressed Up for Their First Karwa Chauth | See Pics
From Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, take a look at how your favorite Bollywood actresses celebrated their first Karwa Chauth in stunning ethnic ensembles. From traditional reds to glamorous designer saris, this is the inspiration you need for your Karwa Chauth 2025 look.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan created quite a wave with her first Karwa Chauth look. A simple yellow saree with bangles and open hair, she proved why she is the OG beauty queen./ Image: Amar Ujala
Priyanka Chopra's first Karwa Chauth look was all traditional with a stunning saree paired with an embellished blouse, lots of bangles, sindoor and her mangalsutra./ Image: Instagram
Katrina Kaif chose a Sabyasachi saree with a floral blouse to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with husband Vicky Kaushal./ Image: Instagram
Kiara Advani opted for a stunning pink salwar suit for her first Karwa Chauth, paired with simple jewellery and open hair./ Image: Instagram
Anushka Sharma broke the internet with her first Karwa Chauth look. The yellow saree paired with minimal jewellery, sindoor, and red bangles was perfection./ Image: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha's first Karwa Chauth look was simple and stunning. The red saree with bindi and sindoor was beautiful but it was her mangalsutra that stole the show./ Image: Instagram
Parineeti Chopra opted for a red gharara to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chhadha. She looked like the perfect Punjabi dulhan in the attire./ Image: Instagram
Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's first Karwa Chauth together was a romantic affair. Kriti's gold saree and glam look looked pretty and festive./ Image: Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh's first Karwa Chauth with husband Jaccky Bhagnani was a simple affair for which the actress chose a beautiful red kaftan dress and celebrated in style despite her back pain./ Image: Instagram
Mouni Roy celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in a glam golden saree paired with red accessories for the perfect festive look./ Image: Instagram
