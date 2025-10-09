From Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, Here's How Bollywood Actresses Dressed Up for Their First Karwa Chauth | See Pics

1/10:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan created quite a wave with her first Karwa Chauth look. A simple yellow saree with bangles and open hair, she proved why she is the OG beauty queen.

2/10:

Priyanka Chopra's first Karwa Chauth look was all traditional with a stunning saree paired with an embellished blouse, lots of bangles, sindoor and her mangalsutra.

3/10:

Katrina Kaif chose a Sabyasachi saree with a floral blouse to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with husband Vicky Kaushal.

4/10:

Kiara Advani opted for a stunning pink salwar suit for her first Karwa Chauth, paired with simple jewellery and open hair.

5/10:

Anushka Sharma broke the internet with her first Karwa Chauth look. The yellow saree paired with minimal jewellery, sindoor, and red bangles was perfection.

6/10:

Sonakshi Sinha's first Karwa Chauth look was simple and stunning. The red saree with bindi and sindoor was beautiful but it was her mangalsutra that stole the show.

7/10:

Parineeti Chopra opted for a red gharara to celebrate her first Karwa Chauth with husband Raghav Chhadha. She looked like the perfect Punjabi dulhan in the attire.

8/10:

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat's first Karwa Chauth together was a romantic affair. Kriti's gold saree and glam look looked pretty and festive.

9/10:

Rakul Preet Singh's first Karwa Chauth with husband Jaccky Bhagnani was a simple affair for which the actress chose a beautiful red kaftan dress and celebrated in style despite her back pain.

10/10:

Mouni Roy celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in a glam golden saree paired with red accessories for the perfect festive look.

