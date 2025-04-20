sb.scorecardresearch
From ‘Simple Living’ to Shangri-La: Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter’s Engagement at Delhi’s Luxury Icon- a Look Inside the 5 Star Hotel

Updated April 20th 2025, 19:02 IST

From ‘Simple Living’ to Shangri-La: Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter’s Engagement at Delhi’s Luxury Icon- a Look Inside the 5 Star

While former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal often speaks of “simple living and aam aadmi values”, his daughter’s engagement ceremony has triggered a row.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/5:

Ex- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal often speaks of “simple living. but his daughter’s engagement has triggered a row not for the occasion, but for the grand venue: Delhi’s iconic Shangri-La Eros Hotel.
 

/ Image: Republic

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/5:

Shangri-La Eros Hotel is located near Connaught Place. The hotel stands as one of the most luxurious destinations in India.

 

/ Image: Sangri La

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/5:

Soon after pictures of the engagement went viral, many took to social media questioning the contrast between Kejriwal’s “aam aadmi” image and the grand setting of the Shangri La.

/ Image: Republic

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/5:

A one-night stay in a standard room at Shangri-La can cost anywhere between ₹16,000 to ₹18,000. Premium suites and services come at a much higher price depending on the package.

/ Image: Shangri La

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/5:

Hosting wedding festivities at Shangri-La doesn’t come cheap. According to estimates, booking the venue for engagement or wedding events can cost  between ₹1.5 crore to ₹1.7 crore.

/ Image: Shangri La

Published April 20th 2025, 19:02 IST