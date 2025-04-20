From ‘Simple Living’ to Shangri-La: Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter’s Engagement at Delhi’s Luxury Icon- a Look Inside the 5 Star

1/5:

Ex- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal often speaks of “simple living. but his daughter’s engagement has triggered a row not for the occasion, but for the grand venue: Delhi’s iconic Shangri-La Eros Hotel.



Shangri-La Eros Hotel is located near Connaught Place. The hotel stands as one of the most luxurious destinations in India.

Soon after pictures of the engagement went viral, many took to social media questioning the contrast between Kejriwal’s “aam aadmi” image and the grand setting of the Shangri La.

A one-night stay in a standard room at Shangri-La can cost anywhere between ₹16,000 to ₹18,000. Premium suites and services come at a much higher price depending on the package.

Hosting wedding festivities at Shangri-La doesn’t come cheap. According to estimates, booking the venue for engagement or wedding events can cost between ₹1.5 crore to ₹1.7 crore.

