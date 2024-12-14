From Vintage Elegance To Royal Charm; What Celebs Wore At Raj Kapoor's 100-Year Celebration

1/5:

Embracing a vintage vibe for the event, Alia showed up in a classic off-white silk saree with floral prints by Sabyasachi.

/ Image: Instagram

2/5:

Rekha appeared on the red carpet wearing a regal gold-tone saree making her fan base go gaga for her fashion choice.

/ Image: Instagram

3/5:

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives in a designer Iqbal Hussain salwar suit embracing royalty and exuding elegance.

/ Image: Instagram

4/5:

Neetu Kapoor arrives in a grey-hued salwar kurta, along with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor who chose to wear a gold-tone matching outfit for Raj Kapoor's 100 year celebration.

/ Image: Instagram

5/5:

The queen of the 90s, Karisma Kapoor kept his overall ensemble simple yet chic in a Sabyasachi creation.

/ Image: Instagram