Ganesh Chaturthi Day 1: BTown Divas Welcome Bappa Dressed In Stunning Desi Fits

1/10:

Sharwari Bagh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in style in a beautiful pastel tissue saree. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for stunning jewelry to complement the delicate colors of the saree.

/ Image: Instagram

2/10:

Ananya Panday chose a simple white and gold kurta set to spend the auspicious day with her family.

/ Image: Instagram

3/10:

Jacqueline Fernandez too kept it simple with pink tissue saree for the homey celebrations. With a smile like that she barely needed any accessories.

/ Image: Instagram

4/10:

Rakul Preet Singh brought in the festive glam in this vibrant magenta lehenga and corset set. The actress looked absolutely radiant as she hosted a grand Ganpati celebration at her home.

/ Image: Instagram

5/10:

Genelia D'Souza looked radiant as she draped her gorgeous saree and paired it with traditional jewelry and Maharashtrian nathni. Asmfar as Ganesh Chaturthi looks go, this is absolutely perfect.

/ Image: Instagram

6/10:

Sonali Bendre's pastel saree moment for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a masterclass in simplicity and elegance. The 90s diva looked like a dream as always.

/ Image: Instagram

7/10:

If there was any doubts about Nitanshi Goel being a true fashionista, this blue sharara set took care of that.

/ Image: Instagram

8/10:

Mrunal Thakur opted for a glitzy salwar set to attend the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's house.

/ Image: Instagram

9/10:

Bhumi Pednekar proved yet again, that when it comes to festive fashion, you can never go wrong with a traditional silk saree in a vibrant colour.

/ Image: Instagram

10/10:

Nushrratt Bharuccha kept opted for this blush pink anarkali that is equal parts delicate and equal parts glam --aka the perfect festive wear.

/ Image: Instagram