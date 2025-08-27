Updated 27 August 2025 at 21:59 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi Day 1: BTown Divas Welcome Bappa Dressed In Stunning Desi Fits
Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in style with Bollywood’s finest divas showcasing stunning ethnic outfits. From elegant sarees to vibrant salwar suits, get inspired by the festival fashion of your favourite actresses welcoming Bappa into their hearts and homes.
Sharwari Bagh celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in style in a beautiful pastel tissue saree. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for stunning jewelry to complement the delicate colors of the saree./ Image: Instagram
Ananya Panday chose a simple white and gold kurta set to spend the auspicious day with her family./ Image: Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez too kept it simple with pink tissue saree for the homey celebrations. With a smile like that she barely needed any accessories./ Image: Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh brought in the festive glam in this vibrant magenta lehenga and corset set. The actress looked absolutely radiant as she hosted a grand Ganpati celebration at her home./ Image: Instagram
Genelia D'Souza looked radiant as she draped her gorgeous saree and paired it with traditional jewelry and Maharashtrian nathni. Asmfar as Ganesh Chaturthi looks go, this is absolutely perfect./ Image: Instagram
Sonali Bendre's pastel saree moment for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is a masterclass in simplicity and elegance. The 90s diva looked like a dream as always./ Image: Instagram
If there was any doubts about Nitanshi Goel being a true fashionista, this blue sharara set took care of that./ Image: Instagram
Mrunal Thakur opted for a glitzy salwar set to attend the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani's house./ Image: Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar proved yet again, that when it comes to festive fashion, you can never go wrong with a traditional silk saree in a vibrant colour./ Image: Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha kept opted for this blush pink anarkali that is equal parts delicate and equal parts glam --aka the perfect festive wear./ Image: Instagram
