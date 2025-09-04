Updated 4 September 2025 at 21:58 IST
Giorgio Armani's Timeless Quotes On Fashion, Style And Luxury
Born July 11, 1934, in Piacenza, a small town south of Milan, Giorgio Armani founded his eponymous label with his partner Sergio Galeotti after selling their car for $10,000. The brand and other businesses are now valued at over $10 billion.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Advertisement
1/10:
“The suit has changed the world. It democratised fashion.”/ Image: Republic
2/10: “The difference between fashion and art is that fashion is meant to be worn.” / Image: Republic
3/10: “Modernity is not about wear and tear but about finesse.” / Image: Republic
4/10: “Fashion needs to reflect who you are.” / Image: Republic
5/10: “Fashion is a necessity of life.” / Image: Republic
6/10: “True style knows no time.” / Image: Republic
7/10: “Dressing well is a form of good manners.” / Image: Republic
8/10: “I was the first to believe in soft, unconstructed tailoring.” / Image: Republic
9/10: “A suit is the uniform of sophistication.” / Image: Republic
10/10: “The new and modern woman must have elegance.” / Image: Republic
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 4 September 2025 at 21:46 IST