Giorgio Armani died aged 91 in Milan

Updated 4 September 2025 at 21:58 IST

Giorgio Armani's Timeless Quotes On Fashion, Style And Luxury

Born July 11, 1934, in Piacenza, a small town south of Milan, Giorgio Armani founded his eponymous label with his partner Sergio Galeotti after selling their car for $10,000. The brand and other businesses are now valued at over $10 billion.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
1/10:

1/10:

"The suit has changed the world. It democratised fashion."

/ Image: Republic

2/10:

2/10: "The difference between fashion and art is that fashion is meant to be worn."

3/10:

3/10: "Modernity is not about wear and tear but about finesse."

4/10:

4/10: "Fashion needs to reflect who you are."

5/10:

5/10: "Fashion is a necessity of life."

6/10:

6/10: "True style knows no time."

7/10:

7/10: "Dressing well is a form of good manners."

8/10:

8/10: "I was the first to believe in soft, unconstructed tailoring."

9/10:

9/10: "A suit is the uniform of sophistication."

10/10:

10/10: "The new and modern woman must have elegance."

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 4 September 2025 at 21:46 IST

