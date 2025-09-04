Giorgio Armani's Timeless Quotes On Fashion, Style And Luxury

1/10:

“The suit has changed the world. It democratised fashion.”

/ Image: Republic

2/10: “The difference between fashion and art is that fashion is meant to be worn.” / Image: Republic

3/10: “Modernity is not about wear and tear but about finesse.” / Image: Republic

4/10: “Fashion needs to reflect who you are.” / Image: Republic

5/10: “Fashion is a necessity of life.” / Image: Republic

6/10: “True style knows no time.” / Image: Republic

7/10: “Dressing well is a form of good manners.” / Image: Republic

8/10: “I was the first to believe in soft, unconstructed tailoring.” / Image: Republic

9/10: “A suit is the uniform of sophistication.” / Image: Republic

10/10: “The new and modern woman must have elegance.” / Image: Republic