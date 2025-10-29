Republic World
Pop Culture Icons

Updated 29 October 2025

Halloween 2025: 7 Last-minute Costume Ideas Inspired By Pop Culture Icons

Halloween is one of the favourite festivals across the world. This year, the day will be observed on Friday, October 31.

Nimakshi Chanotra
Barbie (Movie 2023) – Greta Gerwig's Barbie still owns pop culture rent-free, and it's the easiest way to go glam with a side of irony this Halloween.
 

Image: Pinterest

Wednesday Addams (TV Series 2022) – Jenna Ortega's Wednesday remains the reigning queen of Halloween aesthetics, equal parts eerie and dark elegance with braids and attitude.
 

Image: Pinterest

Taylor Swift (Eras Tour 2023) – Taylor's eras tour gave us sparkly, nostalgic and more outfit ideas than we can count for the Halloween celebration.
 

Image: Pinterest

Regina George (Mean Girls, 2004) - Regina George is the blueprint for early-2000s confidence, pink minis, attitude for days, and a lip gloss addiction that could fund a startup.
 

Image: Pinterest

Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild era 2025)- Her "Manchild" look, all sparkly co-ord, doll-like curls, and feminine sass is pop princess perfection with a wink of chaos.
 

Image: Pinterest

Spider-Man (Across the Spider-Verse 2023) – Vibrant multiverse costume option is an excellent choice to shine, adding those vibrant and spooky vibes.
 

Image: Pinterest

Nimakshi Chanotra

29 October 2025