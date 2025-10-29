Updated 29 October 2025 at 20:23 IST
Halloween 2025: 7 Last-minute Costume Ideas Inspired By Pop Culture Icons
Halloween is one of the favourite festivals across the world. This year, the day will be observed on Friday, October 31.
Barbie (Movie 2023) – Greta Gerwig's Barbie still owns pop culture rent-free, and it's the easiest way to go glam with a side of irony this Halloween.
Wednesday Addams (TV Series 2022) – Jenna Ortega's Wednesday remains the reigning queen of Halloween aesthetics, equal parts eerie and dark elegance with braids and attitude.
Taylor Swift (Eras Tour 2023) – Taylor's eras tour gave us sparkly, nostalgic and more outfit ideas than we can count for the Halloween celebration.
Regina George (Mean Girls, 2004) - Regina George is the blueprint for early-2000s confidence, pink minis, attitude for days, and a lip gloss addiction that could fund a startup.
Sabrina Carpenter (Manchild era 2025)- Her "Manchild" look, all sparkly co-ord, doll-like curls, and feminine sass is pop princess perfection with a wink of chaos.
Spider-Man (Across the Spider-Verse 2023) – Vibrant multiverse costume option is an excellent choice to shine, adding those vibrant and spooky vibes.
