Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Representation of photo

Updated 30 October 2025 at 18:52 IST

Halloween 2025: 9 Best Pumpkin Carving Ideas for Beginners

Pumpkins are important for Halloween because they are carved into jack-o'-lanterns to symbolise protection from evil spirits.

Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Every year Halloween celebration is observed on October 31.  

Image: Pinterest

camera icon
2/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Here are 9 best pumpkin carving ideas that you can try if you're a beginner:
 

Image: Pinterest

Advertisement
camera icon
3/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Classic Jack-o-Lantern simple face with triangle eyes and a wide grin is the easiest and most iconic pumpkin design.
 

Image: Freepik

camera icon
4/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Character Pumpkin-Use superhero or cartoon stencils for a playful Halloween vibe.
 

Image: Pinterest

Advertisement
camera icon
5/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Moon & Stars Design-Carve small star holes and a crescent moon for a minimal yet striking effect.
 

Image: Pinterest

camera icon
6/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Stencil Method-Tape a printed design on the pumpkin and trace with poked dots before carving.
 

Image: Pinterest

camera icon
7/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Animal Silhouette-Try carving a cat, bat, or owl outline for a beginner-friendly yet creative look.
 

Image: Pinterest

camera icon
8/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

LED Lighting-Use battery-operated tea lights instead of candles for a safer glow.
 

Image: Pinterest

camera icon
9/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Thin Wall Trick-Scrape the pumpkin wall thinner where you’ll carve to make cutting easier.
 

Image: Freepik

camera icon
10/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Perfect Lid Cut-Slice the top at an inward angle so it doesn’t fall inside when placed back.
 

Image: Pinterest

camera icon
11/11
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Thin Wall Trick-Scrape the pumpkin wall thinner where you’ll carve to make cutting easier.
 

Image: Pinterest

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 30 October 2025 at 18:52 IST