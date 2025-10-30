Halloween 2025: 9 Best Pumpkin Carving Ideas for Beginners

1/11 | |

Every year Halloween celebration is observed on October 31.

Image: Pinterest

Here are 9 best pumpkin carving ideas that you can try if you're a beginner:



Image: Pinterest

Classic Jack-o-Lantern simple face with triangle eyes and a wide grin is the easiest and most iconic pumpkin design.



Image: Freepik

Character Pumpkin-Use superhero or cartoon stencils for a playful Halloween vibe.



Image: Pinterest

Moon & Stars Design-Carve small star holes and a crescent moon for a minimal yet striking effect.



Image: Pinterest

Stencil Method-Tape a printed design on the pumpkin and trace with poked dots before carving.



Image: Pinterest

Animal Silhouette-Try carving a cat, bat, or owl outline for a beginner-friendly yet creative look.



Image: Pinterest

LED Lighting-Use battery-operated tea lights instead of candles for a safer glow.



Image: Pinterest

Thin Wall Trick-Scrape the pumpkin wall thinner where you’ll carve to make cutting easier.



Image: Freepik

Perfect Lid Cut-Slice the top at an inward angle so it doesn’t fall inside when placed back.



Image: Pinterest

Image: Pinterest