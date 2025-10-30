Updated 30 October 2025 at 18:52 IST
Halloween 2025: 9 Best Pumpkin Carving Ideas for Beginners
Pumpkins are important for Halloween because they are carved into jack-o'-lanterns to symbolise protection from evil spirits.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Every year Halloween celebration is observed on October 31.Image: Pinterest
Here are 9 best pumpkin carving ideas that you can try if you're a beginner:
Advertisement
Classic Jack-o-Lantern simple face with triangle eyes and a wide grin is the easiest and most iconic pumpkin design.
Character Pumpkin-Use superhero or cartoon stencils for a playful Halloween vibe.
Advertisement
Moon & Stars Design-Carve small star holes and a crescent moon for a minimal yet striking effect.
Stencil Method-Tape a printed design on the pumpkin and trace with poked dots before carving.
Animal Silhouette-Try carving a cat, bat, or owl outline for a beginner-friendly yet creative look.
LED Lighting-Use battery-operated tea lights instead of candles for a safer glow.
Thin Wall Trick-Scrape the pumpkin wall thinner where you’ll carve to make cutting easier.
Perfect Lid Cut-Slice the top at an inward angle so it doesn’t fall inside when placed back.
Thin Wall Trick-Scrape the pumpkin wall thinner where you’ll carve to make cutting easier.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 30 October 2025 at 18:52 IST