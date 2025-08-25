Updated 25 August 2025 at 15:36 IST
Hartalika Teej 2025: Minimal Or Traditional? Here Are The Trending Mehendi Designs For The Festival
Hartalika Teej 2025: Check out the unique mehendi ideas to make the most of the festival. Be it minimal or traditional, take inspiration from the designs and opt for the mehendi pattern that best suits your style.
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Advertisement
1/10:
Hartalika Teej will be celebrated across the country on August 26. A big part of the festival is the application of henna or mehendi before the festival./ Image: Freepik
2/10:
You can opt for a mix of trending and traditional designs for your mehendi./ Image: Freepik
3/10:
The Arabic mehendi pattern with a simple diagonal design is very popular and classic./ Image: Shutterstock
4/10:
You can also go for a 3D appearing mehendi design that is trending on social media./ Image: Shutterstock
5/10:
For those who love traditional, a mix of floral patterns across the palm and over the wrist never goes out of style./ Image: Shutterstock
6/10:
Try something new by getting a symmetrical mehendi design where the palms mirror the design on the other hand./ Image: Freepik
7/10:
If you are having a hard time choosing from all the designs, opt for the classic mehendi pattern that combines floral with geometrical design./ Image: Pixabay
8/10:
While getting mehendi applied pay special attention to the finger tips as it is most visible in photos from the festival./ Image: Pixabay
9/10:
This design is ideal for those who love simplicity. It is also best for women who do not like the mehendi stain to linger for a long time./ Image: Pixabay
10/10:
Such a design with plenty of negative space across the palm is viral online. The pattern can be easily achieved and appears beautiful once the stains set in./ Image: Shutterstock
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 15:36 IST