Hartalika Teej 2025: Minimal Or Traditional? Here Are The Trending Mehendi Designs For The Festival

1/10:

Hartalika Teej will be celebrated across the country on August 26. A big part of the festival is the application of henna or mehendi before the festival.

/ Image: Freepik

2/10:

You can opt for a mix of trending and traditional designs for your mehendi.

/ Image: Freepik

3/10:

The Arabic mehendi pattern with a simple diagonal design is very popular and classic.

/ Image: Shutterstock

4/10:

You can also go for a 3D appearing mehendi design that is trending on social media.

/ Image: Shutterstock

5/10:

For those who love traditional, a mix of floral patterns across the palm and over the wrist never goes out of style.

/ Image: Shutterstock

6/10:

Try something new by getting a symmetrical mehendi design where the palms mirror the design on the other hand.

/ Image: Freepik

7/10:

If you are having a hard time choosing from all the designs, opt for the classic mehendi pattern that combines floral with geometrical design.

/ Image: Pixabay

8/10:

While getting mehendi applied pay special attention to the finger tips as it is most visible in photos from the festival.

/ Image: Pixabay

9/10:

This design is ideal for those who love simplicity. It is also best for women who do not like the mehendi stain to linger for a long time.

/ Image: Pixabay

10/10:

Such a design with plenty of negative space across the palm is viral online. The pattern can be easily achieved and appears beautiful once the stains set in.

/ Image: Shutterstock