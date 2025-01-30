Published 20:54 IST, January 30th 2025
Healthy Foods To Eat On Empty Stomach
Being careful about morning food choices is vital since our bodies have fasted overnight and require good fuel to boost metabolism and energy.
Drinking warm lemon water on an empty stomach can help kickstart your metabolism and improve digestion.
Oatmeal is a great source of fibre and can help keep you feeling full throughout the morning.
Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which can help promote gut health.
Eggs are packed with protein and essential nutrients, making them a filling and nutritious breakfast option.
Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help boost metabolism and burn fat.
Berries are low in calories and high in fibre, making them a great choice for weight management.
Almonds are a good source of healthy fats, protein, and fibre, making them a satisfying snack on an empty stomach.
Updated 20:54 IST, January 30th 2025