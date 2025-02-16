Updated 19:15 IST, February 16th 2025
Hidden Caves In Goa You Must Explore
Goa offers a hidden geological treasure trove of caves and prehistoric rock formations, waiting to be explored beyond its famous beaches and nightlife.
Lamagu Caves is located 35 km from Panaji, the Lamgao caves, accessible from October to March, historically served as a hideout during the Portuguese invasion./ Image: Indian Tourism
Arvalem caves is located 30 km from Panaji, Tambdi Surla features stunning waterfalls during monsoons and ancient caves with Brahmi texts, best visited in winter./ Image: Instagram
The submerged village of Curdi, accessible only during summer, offers a surreal experience with its ancient caves, ruins, and natural beauty, making it a photographer's paradise./ Image: Instagram
Located near Kuskem Waterfall in southern Goa, these ancient caves offer a serene and adventurous experience amidst lush green forests and rare wildlife./ Image: Instagram
Netravali Bubbling Lake is a unique natural wonder where mysterious bubbles emerge in response to sound, caused by underground gases escaping through the water./ Image: Instagram
Bhagwan Mahavir sanctuary, featuring ancient caves and stunning rock formations, offers a glimpse into the region's geological past, making the hike through the forest a worthwhile adventure./ Image: Instagram
Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and its Caves, home to ancient caves and stunning rock formations, offers a glimpse into the region's geological past, making the hike through the forest../ Image: Instagram
