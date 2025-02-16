sb.scorecardresearch
Netravali Bubbling Lake

Updated 19:15 IST, February 16th 2025

Hidden Caves In Goa You Must Explore

Goa offers a hidden geological treasure trove of caves and prehistoric rock formations, waiting to be explored beyond its famous beaches and nightlife.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/7:

Lamagu Caves is located 35 km from Panaji, the Lamgao caves, accessible from October to March, historically served as a hideout during the Portuguese invasion.

2/7:

Arvalem caves is located 30 km from Panaji, Tambdi Surla features stunning waterfalls during monsoons and ancient caves with Brahmi texts, best visited in winter.

3/7:

The submerged village of Curdi, accessible only during summer, offers a surreal experience with its ancient caves, ruins, and natural beauty, making it a photographer's paradise.

4/7:

Located near Kuskem Waterfall in southern Goa, these ancient caves offer a serene and adventurous experience amidst lush green forests and rare wildlife.

5/7:

Netravali Bubbling Lake is a unique natural wonder where mysterious bubbles emerge in response to sound, caused by underground gases escaping through the water.

6/7:

Bhagwan Mahavir sanctuary, featuring ancient caves and stunning rock formations, offers a glimpse into the region's geological past, making the hike through the forest a worthwhile adventure.

7/7:

Bhagwan Mahaveer Sanctuary and its Caves, home to ancient caves and stunning rock formations, offers a glimpse into the region's geological past, making the hike through the forest a worthwhile adventure.

Published 19:15 IST, February 16th 2025