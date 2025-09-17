Updated 17 September 2025 at 23:53 IST
Homemade Remedies To Combat Dandruff And Itchy Scalp
Learn more details here.
1/7:
Many people suffer from dandruff, an itchy scalp and flakes of dead skin in the hair. To combat these issues, here are the top 5 remedies that you can try at home.
2/7:
Taking care of our hair is crucial for maintaining our overall health and hygiene./ Image: freepik
3/7:
Blend the coconut oil with a few drops of lemon juice, which will help to calm fungal activity and hydrate the scalp./ Image: Pinterest
4/7:
Aloe vera gel helps to calm irritation and fight against the dandruff caused by fungal infections./ Image: Pinterest
5/7:
Acidity present in the ACV balances the scalp's pH, inhibiting the growth of yeast, which ultimately eliminates the dandruff./ Image: Pinterest
6/7:
Tea tree has strong antifungal and antibacterial properties, which help to soothe an irritated scalp./ Image: Pinterest
7/7:
A Mixture of overnight-soaked fenugreek paste helps control oiliness and reduce inflammation./ Image: Pinterest
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 17 September 2025 at 23:53 IST