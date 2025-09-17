Homemade Remedies To Combat Dandruff And Itchy Scalp

1/7:

Many people suffer from dandruff, an itchy scalp and flakes of dead skin in the hair. To combat these issues, here are the top 5 remedies that you can try at home.



Taking care of our hair is crucial for maintaining our overall health and hygiene.

Blend the coconut oil with a few drops of lemon juice, which will help to calm fungal activity and hydrate the scalp.

Aloe vera gel helps to calm irritation and fight against the dandruff caused by fungal infections.

Acidity present in the ACV balances the scalp's pH, inhibiting the growth of yeast, which ultimately eliminates the dandruff.

Tea tree has strong antifungal and antibacterial properties, which help to soothe an irritated scalp.

A Mixture of overnight-soaked fenugreek paste helps control oiliness and reduce inflammation.

