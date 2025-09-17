Republic World
Representation of photo

Updated 17 September 2025 at 23:53 IST

Homemade Remedies To Combat Dandruff And Itchy Scalp

Taking care of our hair is crucial for maintaining our overall health and hygiene. Learn more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Description of the pic

1/7:

Many people suffer from dandruff, an itchy scalp and flakes of dead skin in the hair. To combat these issues, here are the top 5 remedies that you can try at home.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Description of the pic

2/7:

Taking care of our hair is crucial for maintaining our overall health and hygiene. 

/ Image: freepik

Description of the pic

3/7:

Blend the coconut oil with a few drops of lemon juice, which will help to calm fungal activity and hydrate the scalp.

/ Image: Pinterest

Description of the pic

4/7:

Aloe vera gel helps to calm irritation and fight against the dandruff caused by fungal infections.

/ Image: Pinterest

Description of the pic

5/7:

Acidity present in the ACV balances the scalp's pH, inhibiting the growth of yeast, which ultimately eliminates the dandruff.

/ Image: Pinterest

Description of the pic

6/7:

Tea tree has strong antifungal and antibacterial properties, which help to soothe an irritated scalp.

/ Image: Pinterest

Description of the pic

7/7:

A Mixture of overnight-soaked fenugreek paste helps control oiliness and reduce inflammation.

/ Image: Pinterest

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 17 September 2025 at 23:53 IST

