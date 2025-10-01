1/8:

Chia seeds also improve skin hydration, reduce inflammation and signs of ageing, strengthen the skin barrier and promote a clearer complexion.



/ Image: freepik

2/8:

Here's how to use chia seeds to remove dark spots from skin:



/ Image: istock

3/8:

Mix 1 tablespoon of honey, chia seeds, and a few drops of lemon. This helps to hydrate and give brightness naturally.



/ Image: Freepik

4/8:

Gently apply chia seed oil directly to dark spots every night.



/ Image: Freepik

5/8:

Use chia treatment 2-3 times weekly for visible improvement.



/ Image: Freepik

6/8:

Mix chia seed with half a teaspoon of turmeric and rose water. This will give you instant brightness and soothe your skin.



/ Image: Canva

7/8:

The cooling effect of these ice cubes tightens pores, the cucumber calms irritation, and the chia adds hydration and healing.



/ Image: Freepik

8/8:

Use chia treatment 2-3 times weekly for visible improvement.



/ Image: Freepik