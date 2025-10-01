Republic World
Chia Seeds

Updated 1 October 2025 at 19:02 IST

How To Use Chia Seeds To Remove Dark Spots From Skin

Chia seeds are loaded with antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and minerals, which offer multiple health benefits.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
1/8:

1/8:

Chia seeds also improve skin hydration, reduce inflammation and signs of ageing, strengthen the skin barrier and promote a clearer complexion.
 

/ Image: freepik

2/8:

2/8:

Here's how to use chia seeds to remove dark spots from skin:
 

/ Image: istock

3/8:

3/8:

Mix 1 tablespoon of honey, chia seeds, and a few drops of lemon. This helps to hydrate and give brightness naturally.
 

/ Image: Freepik

4/8:

4/8:

Gently apply chia seed oil directly to dark spots every night. 
 

/ Image: Freepik

5/8:

5/8:

Use chia treatment 2-3 times weekly for visible improvement.
 

/ Image: Freepik

6/8:

6/8:

Mix chia seed with half a teaspoon of turmeric and rose water. This will give you instant brightness and soothe your skin.
 

/ Image: Canva

7/8:

7/8:

The cooling effect of these ice cubes tightens pores, the cucumber calms irritation, and the chia adds hydration and healing.
 

/ Image: Freepik

8/8:

8/8:

/ Image: Freepik

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 1 October 2025 at 19:02 IST

