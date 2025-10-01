Updated 1 October 2025 at 19:02 IST
How To Use Chia Seeds To Remove Dark Spots From Skin
Chia seeds are loaded with antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and minerals, which offer multiple health benefits.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Advertisement
1/8:
Chia seeds also improve skin hydration, reduce inflammation and signs of ageing, strengthen the skin barrier and promote a clearer complexion.
2/8:
Here's how to use chia seeds to remove dark spots from skin:
3/8:
Mix 1 tablespoon of honey, chia seeds, and a few drops of lemon. This helps to hydrate and give brightness naturally.
4/8:
Gently apply chia seed oil directly to dark spots every night.
5/8:
Use chia treatment 2-3 times weekly for visible improvement.
6/8:
Mix chia seed with half a teaspoon of turmeric and rose water. This will give you instant brightness and soothe your skin.
7/8:
The cooling effect of these ice cubes tightens pores, the cucumber calms irritation, and the chia adds hydration and healing.
8/8:
Use chia treatment 2-3 times weekly for visible improvement.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 1 October 2025 at 19:02 IST