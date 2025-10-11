Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Sherry Singh

Updated 11 October 2025 at 21:37 IST

In Pictures: Freshly Crowned Mrs. Universe Sherry Singh Is Stunning, Bold, And Oh-So-Fashionable

Mrs. Universe Sherry Singh stuns the world with her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense. A true style icon, she redefines elegance and grace on the global stage, captivating hearts with every look. Check out her pictures.

Reported by: Avipsha Sengupta
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/10:

Sherry Singh recently created history by winning the Mrs. Universe title for India after a break of 48 years.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/10:

She was crowned in a glamorous event held in Okada in Manila, Philippines. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/10:

Sherry Singh has been married to Sikander Singh for the last 9 years.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/10:

Sherry Singh is also a mother to a wonderful little boy.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/10:

Sherry has over 22.5k followers on Instagram where she shares her looks, fitness tips, and live updates. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/10:

Sherry Singh is a former athlete who played basketball at the national level.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/10:

Sherry Singh, owing to her athletic past, is also a fitness enthusiast.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/10:

Sherry Singh is also a dedicated devotee of Lord Krishna and shares about her spiritual connection on her social media.

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

9/10:

Sherry Singh competed against 120 women from different to bring home the crown for India. 

/ Image: Instagram

Expand icon Description of the pic

10/10:

Her pageant platform focused on uplifting women and raising awareness about mental health issues.

 

/ Image: Instagram

Published By : Avipsha Sengupta

Published On: 11 October 2025 at 21:37 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source