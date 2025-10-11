In Pictures: Freshly Crowned Mrs. Universe Sherry Singh Is Stunning, Bold, And Oh-So-Fashionable

1/10:

Sherry Singh recently created history by winning the Mrs. Universe title for India after a break of 48 years.

She was crowned in a glamorous event held in Okada in Manila, Philippines.

Sherry Singh has been married to Sikander Singh for the last 9 years.

Sherry Singh is also a mother to a wonderful little boy.

Sherry has over 22.5k followers on Instagram where she shares her looks, fitness tips, and live updates.

Sherry Singh is a former athlete who played basketball at the national level.

Sherry Singh, owing to her athletic past, is also a fitness enthusiast.

Sherry Singh is also a dedicated devotee of Lord Krishna and shares about her spiritual connection on her social media.

Sherry Singh competed against 120 women from different to bring home the crown for India.

Her pageant platform focused on uplifting women and raising awareness about mental health issues.

