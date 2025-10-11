Updated 11 October 2025 at 21:37 IST
In Pictures: Freshly Crowned Mrs. Universe Sherry Singh Is Stunning, Bold, And Oh-So-Fashionable
Mrs. Universe Sherry Singh stuns the world with her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense. A true style icon, she redefines elegance and grace on the global stage, captivating hearts with every look. Check out her pictures.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Advertisement
1/10:
Sherry Singh recently created history by winning the Mrs. Universe title for India after a break of 48 years./ Image: Instagram
2/10:
She was crowned in a glamorous event held in Okada in Manila, Philippines./ Image: Instagram
3/10:
Sherry Singh has been married to Sikander Singh for the last 9 years./ Image: Instagram
4/10:
Sherry Singh is also a mother to a wonderful little boy./ Image: Instagram
5/10:
Sherry has over 22.5k followers on Instagram where she shares her looks, fitness tips, and live updates./ Image: Instagram
6/10:
Sherry Singh is a former athlete who played basketball at the national level./ Image: Instagram
7/10:
Sherry Singh, owing to her athletic past, is also a fitness enthusiast./ Image: Instagram
8/10:
Sherry Singh is also a dedicated devotee of Lord Krishna and shares about her spiritual connection on her social media./ Image: Instagram
9/10:
Sherry Singh competed against 120 women from different to bring home the crown for India./ Image: Instagram
10/10:
Her pageant platform focused on uplifting women and raising awareness about mental health issues.
/ Image: Instagram
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 21:37 IST