Independence Day 2025: Bollywood Divas Stunned In Easy Breezy Ethnics, Here Are Some of Our Favorites (With Prices)

Kangana Ranaut celebrated the day in a stunning white anarkali from the Label Nimbus. The anarkali and jacket set it priced at Rs. 45,000.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

Parineeti Chopra kept it cozy for her day with the family in this white co-ord with some colourful to embrace that festive cheer. The piece is from Kaarimarket and retails for Rs. 2999.

/ Image: Instagram

Sara Ali Khan has always been a kurta girl at heart and she looked absolutely radiant in this simple hand block print kurta set from Maitri Jaipur. The price of the 3-piece set is Rs. 3400.

/ Image: Instagram

The Khel Khel Mein actress's elegant white ensemble is from the brand Mulmul and it has a price tag of Rs. 11,900.

/ Image: Instagram

Dia Mirza has always championed the cause of eco-consciousness in fashion. She wore this printed kurta set from the sustainable fashion house of Ridhiiee Suuri which. It is priced at Rs.20,400.

/ Image: Soha Ali Khan