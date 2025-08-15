Independence Day 2025: Bollywood Divas Stunned In Easy Breezy Ethnics, Here Are Some of Our Favorites (With Prices)

Updated 15 August 2025 at 20:20 IST
1/5:
Kangana Ranaut celebrated the day in a stunning white anarkali from the Label Nimbus. The anarkali and jacket set it priced at Rs. 45,000./ Image: Varinder Chawla
2/5:
Parineeti Chopra kept it cozy for her day with the family in this white co-ord with some colourful to embrace that festive cheer. The piece is from Kaarimarket and retails for Rs. 2999./ Image: Instagram
3/5:
Sara Ali Khan has always been a kurta girl at heart and she looked absolutely radiant in this simple hand block print kurta set from Maitri Jaipur. The price of the 3-piece set is Rs. 3400./ Image: Instagram
4/5:
The Khel Khel Mein actress's elegant white ensemble is from the brand Mulmul and it has a price tag of Rs. 11,900./ Image: Instagram
5/5:
Dia Mirza has always championed the cause of eco-consciousness in fashion. She wore this printed kurta set from the sustainable fashion house of Ridhiiee Suuri which. It is priced at Rs.20,400./ Image: Soha Ali Khan
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 15 August 2025 at 20:20 IST