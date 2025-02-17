sb.scorecardresearch
Arm circles

Updated 23:52 IST, February 17th 2025

Indoor Exercises To Strengthen Your Heart

Get a great cardio workout at home with minimal equipment using exercises like marching, jogging in place, dancing, mountain climbers, and burpees.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/7:

Marching in place is a simple yet effective cardio exercise that elevates heart rate, with options to increase intensity by speeding up or lifting knees higher. 

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Perform single-leg lifts to target abdominal muscles, lifting one leg 3-6 inches off the floor and holding for 10-15 seconds before switching to the other leg.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Dancing to upbeat music at home is a fun and calorie-burning exercise that turns any space into a dance floor, making physical activity enjoyable and accessible.

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Perform arm circles, a low-impact exercise suitable for all skill levels, by rotating your arms in a circular motion, clockwise and counterclockwise, while sitting or standing. 

/ Image: IStock

5/7:

Lie on your back and perform chest lifts to engage your abdominal muscles, chest, and shoulders, slowly raising and lowering your arms to target multiple muscle groups.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Trunk rotations target abdominal muscles and boost cardiovascular endurance, with optional added intensity using weights or household items like kettlebells or exercise balls.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Perform air squats to engage your core, thighs, hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes, maintaining proper form with feet shoulder-width apart and heels flat on the floor.

/ Image: Freepik

Published 23:52 IST, February 17th 2025