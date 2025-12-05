Inside The Presidential Suite Of Delhi's Most Iconic Hotel Where Vladimir Putin Is Staying

1/10 | |

Russian President Vladimir Putin kick-started a nearly 27-hour visit to India to further shore up nearly eight-decade bilateral partnership today. PM Modi received Putin at Palam airport with a hug.

Russian President also received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt in New Delhi on Friday (December 5, 2025) before beginning his summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is staying in one of the nation's most opulent accommodations, the ITC Maurya in Delhi, for his 27-hour visit to India.

Putin accommodated in the most opulent of Presidential suites on the property. He is staying in the Chanakya suite, equally luxurious to the Chandragupta Suite, as per reports.

Acknowledged as the preferred Residence of World Leaders and Global Icons for over 45 years, it epitomises the luxury hotel experience.

As per reports, for the Presidential visit, all rooms of ITC Maurya in the National Capital have been booked, and all common areas and entry, exit points of the hotel are under constant surveillance.

ITC Maurya is recognised for its luxurious rooms and suites, signature cuisines, impeccable banqueting services and leisure facilities.

Guided by the ethos of Responsible Luxury, the hotel showcases one of the world's rarest collections of contemporary masterpieces of Indian art by globally renowned artists.

As per reports, the rent of the room is estimated at around ₹8-10 Lakh per night. ITC Maurya houses 411 rooms and 26 suites. All rooms have reportedly been booked for his visit.

The 23rd India-Russia annual summit commenced at 11:50 a.m. at the Hyderabad House today and followed by press statements by PM Modi and Putin.

