Janhvi Kapoor’s Wardrobe For Param Sundari Promotions Is Sure To Set Bridal Fashion Trends This Wedding Season | See Pictures

Janhvi recently turned show stopper for designer Jayanti Reddy in this pretty pastel pink lehenga. This would be a perfect look for the Sangeet ceremony for brides who want to keep it glam./ Image: Instagram
This easy-breezy floral printed saree worn by Janhvi at a recent promotional event is a perfect pick for the myriad of pre-wedding puja where brides need something easy but still stunning./ Image: Instagram
Radhika Merchant began the real flower dupatta trend, and now Janhvi Kapoor takes it further with a whimsical version—perfect inspiration for adventurous brides at their Mehendi function./ Image: Instagram
Janhvi turned muse for designer Masaba Gupta for her latest bridal collection in this absolute stunner of a lehenga that is what bridal attire dreams are made of./ Image: Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and her Param Sundari co-star Siddharth Malhotra walked the runway for ace designer Gaurav Gupta recently. Both their looks are perfect for wedding receptions./ Image: Instagram
Nothing beats the allure of a simple gold lehenga, as seen on Janhvi Kapoor. Elegant and regal, this versatile piece can be worn by brides for any of the wedding festivities./ Image: Varinder Chawla
