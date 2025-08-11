Janhvi Kapoor’s Wardrobe For Param Sundari Promotions Is Sure To Set Bridal Fashion Trends This Wedding Season | See Pictures

1/6:

Janhvi recently turned show stopper for designer Jayanti Reddy in this pretty pastel pink lehenga. This would be a perfect look for the Sangeet ceremony for brides who want to keep it glam.

/ Image: Instagram

2/6:

This easy-breezy floral printed saree worn by Janhvi at a recent promotional event is a perfect pick for the myriad of pre-wedding puja where brides need something easy but still stunning.

/ Image: Instagram

3/6:

Radhika Merchant began the real flower dupatta trend, and now Janhvi Kapoor takes it further with a whimsical version—perfect inspiration for adventurous brides at their Mehendi function.

/ Image: Instagram

4/6:

Janhvi turned muse for designer Masaba Gupta for her latest bridal collection in this absolute stunner of a lehenga that is what bridal attire dreams are made of.

/ Image: Instagram

5/6:

Janhvi Kapoor and her Param Sundari co-star Siddharth Malhotra walked the runway for ace designer Gaurav Gupta recently. Both their looks are perfect for wedding receptions.

/ Image: Instagram

6/6:

Nothing beats the allure of a simple gold lehenga, as seen on Janhvi Kapoor. Elegant and regal, this versatile piece can be worn by brides for any of the wedding festivities.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla