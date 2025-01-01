sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:48 IST, January 2nd 2025

Kashmiri Kahwa- Tulsi Adrak Chai, Winter Special Regional Teas Across India

India's fertile land produces diverse tea varieties, including Kashmiri kahwa and spiced tea, enjoyed worldwide for warmth and cosiness in winter.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/7:

Kahwa, a Kashmir Valley tea, is a traditional beverage made from green tea leaves, spices, nuts, and topped with saffron and almonds, perfect for cold seasons.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/7:

Masala chai, a popular Indian tea, is made with black tea, milk, sugar, and spices like cloves, ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon, prepared by steeping, straining, and serving hot.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

3/7:

Tulsi-adrak chai is a popular herbal tea in Uttar Pradesh, combining ginger's warming and tulsi's health benefits, particularly enjoyed in winter.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/7:

Sulaimani chai, a Kerala-style tangy black tea, is a perfect post-dinner or warm winter beverage, brewed with cardamom and lemon juice.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

5/7:

Gur-gulabh ki chai, a popular Rajasthani tea, is a blend of rose and jaggery, known for its cooling effects and pleasant scent.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

6/7:

Gurmar tea, a traditional Maharashtra herbal beverage, regulates blood sugar levels by steeping dried or fresh gurmar leaves in boiling water, offering warmth and well-being.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

7/7:

Midday chai, a Kashmiri dish with a pink color, is a salty, milky tea traditionally served with Kashmiri bread and nuts in winter to maintain body warmth.

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 14:48 IST, January 2nd 2025