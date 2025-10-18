Updated 18 October 2025 at 19:01 IST
Last Minute Diwali Outfits Ideas for Lazy Fashionistas That Are 100% Bollywood Approved
Master festive style with colour-blocking, fusion lehengas with blazers, and layered kurtas. Add crop tops as blouses, heavy jewellery, and unique saree drapes for an effortlessly chic, modern ethnic look perfect for Diwali and special occasions.
If you have made up your mind to wear a saree but want to give it a twist, one of the easiest ways to do it is to try different drapes like Alia Bhatt here./ Image: Instagram
Want to wear mom’s saree, but the blouse does not fit you? Don’t worry, simply choose a crop top, even a t-shirt, for a super laidback saree look like Sanya Malhotra./ Image: Instagram
Get a super simple kurta and layer it with another kurta with the buttons open for a truly regal look like Tara Sutaria./ Image: Instagram
When in doubt, add more jewellery. Another of the most classic fashion rules to zhuzh-up any ethnic look is to accessorize it like Kriti Sanon./ Image: Instagram
This is a classic, especially for Kareena Kapoor, and for a reason. Whether you choose a heavy dupatta from your old lehenga sets or another heavy kurta set, this is perfect./ Image: Instagram
Your work wardrobe might not be the first place you raid for a Diwali outfit, but Tripti Dimri shows you why you should. Take a blazer and pair it with a lehenga or a palazzo, and that's it./ Image: Instagram
A matching kurta set or lehenga looks put together for sure, but a mismatched set can look incredibly chic too –just look at Sonam Bajwa./ Image: Instagram
Published On: 18 October 2025 at 19:01 IST