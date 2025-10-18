Last Minute Diwali Outfits Ideas for Lazy Fashionistas That Are 100% Bollywood Approved

1/7:

If you have made up your mind to wear a saree but want to give it a twist, one of the easiest ways to do it is to try different drapes like Alia Bhatt here.

/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

Want to wear mom’s saree, but the blouse does not fit you? Don’t worry, simply choose a crop top, even a t-shirt, for a super laidback saree look like Sanya Malhotra.

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

Get a super simple kurta and layer it with another kurta with the buttons open for a truly regal look like Tara Sutaria.

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

When in doubt, add more jewellery. Another of the most classic fashion rules to zhuzh-up any ethnic look is to accessorize it like Kriti Sanon.

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

This is a classic, especially for Kareena Kapoor, and for a reason. Whether you choose a heavy dupatta from your old lehenga sets or another heavy kurta set, this is perfect.

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

Your work wardrobe might not be the first place you raid for a Diwali outfit, but Tripti Dimri shows you why you should. Take a blazer and pair it with a lehenga or a palazzo, and that's it.

/ Image: Instagram

7/7:

A matching kurta set or lehenga looks put together for sure, but a mismatched set can look incredibly chic too –just look at Sonam Bajwa.

/ Image: Instagram