Mahashivratri 2025: Til Ke Laddu-Gajar Ka Halwa, Foods To Offer To Lord Shiva

1/7:

Peanut Chikki is a crunchy, sweet, and nutty treat made with roasted peanuts and july, symbolizing warmth and energy during Makar Sankaranti celebrations.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Til Ke Laddu, a traditional Makar Sankranti sweet, combines roasted sesame seeds and jaggery for a warm, nutty flavor and chewy texture, symbolizing togetherness and good health.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Besan Ladoo, a classic Indian sweet, is a melt-in-the-mouth treat made with roasted gram flour, ghee, and sugar, symbolizing sweetness and joy during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Puran Poli is a sweet, stuffed flatbread filled with chana dal and jaggery, symbolizing India's rich culinary heritage and a beloved delicacy during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Sabudana Khichdi is a light, flavorful, and energizing dish made with tapioca pearls, peanuts, and spices, making it a popular choice for Makar Sankranti celebrations and fasting occasions.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Rice Kheer is a creamy, sweet, and aromatic dessert made with rice, milk, and sugar, symbolizing prosperity and sweetness during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Tamarind Rice is a tangy and aromatic South Indian dish made with tamarind pulp, cooked rice, and spices, symbolizing simplicity and tradition during Makar Sankranti celebrations.

/ Image: Freepik