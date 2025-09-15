Many Moods Of Malaika Arora: The Diva's Insta Dump Is All About Style And Oomph

1/8:

Actress Malaika Arora shared a lively Instagram post titled "My Many Moods."



/ Image: Instagram

2/8:

The post features her best moments, showcasing diverse activities and outfits.



/ Image: Instagram

3/8:

She is seen snapping selfies, exercising, eating, and doodling in the pictures.

/ Image: Instagram

4/8:

Fans showered the post with love and admiration in the comments.



/ Image: Instagram

5/8:

Malaika is a celebrated dancer and model with a strong entertainment presence.

/ Image: Instagram

6/8:

Malaika has appeared in films like Bichhoo (2000), Indian (2001), and Housefull (2010).

/ Image: Instagram

7/8:

Malaika is renowned for her iconic dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya.

/ Image: Instagram

8/8:

Apart from her acting career, she has judged reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, and India’s Best Dancer.

/ Image: Instagram