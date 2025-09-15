Updated 15 September 2025 at 20:31 IST
Many Moods Of Malaika Arora: The Diva's Insta Dump Is All About Style And Oomph
Actress Malaika Arora shared a lively Instagram post titled "My Many Moods."
The post features her best moments, showcasing diverse activities and outfits.
She is seen snapping selfies, exercising, eating, and doodling in the pictures./ Image: Instagram
Fans showered the post with love and admiration in the comments.
Malaika is a celebrated dancer and model with a strong entertainment presence./ Image: Instagram
Malaika has appeared in films like Bichhoo (2000), Indian (2001), and Housefull (2010)./ Image: Instagram
Malaika is renowned for her iconic dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya./ Image: Instagram
Apart from her acting career, she has judged reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, and India’s Best Dancer./ Image: Instagram
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 20:31 IST