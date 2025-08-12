Mrunal Thakur's Stunning Look Sparks Outpouring of Love and Admiration from Fans

1/8:

Mrunal Thakur stuns in a chic black dress featuring long sleeves, a high neckline, and a flared skirt, elegantly paired with sheer black stockings and sleek black high-heeled shoes.

/ Image: Instagram

2/8:

Mrunal turns heads in a striking black dress, seamlessly blending timeless elegance with a modern twist.

/ Image: Instagram

3/8:

In a behind-the-scenes moment, Mrunal is seen getting glammed up, applying lipstick as a stylist perfects her hair, showcasing her impeccable style both on and off the set.

/ Image: Instagram

4/8:

Mrunal Thakur recently captivated audiences with her vibrant portrayal of Rabia in Son of Sardaar 2, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn and earning praise for her bubbly performance.

/ Image: Instagram

5/8:

Mrunal recently dazzled her fans with a stunning look shared on Instagram, sparking an outpouring of love and admiration in the comments section.

/ Image: Instagram

6/8:

For her appearance on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show, Mrunal opted for a minimalist yet chic black midi dress, highlighting her versatile fashion sense.

/ Image: Instagram

7/8:

Styled by Hritika Nair and Keyuri Sangoi, Mrunal Thakur elevated her look with elegant black high-heeled shoes featuring pointed toes and delicate ankle straps, adding a touch of sophistication.

/ Image: Instagram

8/8:

Rumours are swirling about Mrunal’s personal life, with speculation linking her romantically to Dhanush.

/ Image: Instagram