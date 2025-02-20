Updated 23:16 IST, February 20th 2025
Narkanda To Tirthan valley, Must-visit Hidden Spots In Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh boasts a treasure trove of offbeat destinations, offering a serene escape into nature's splendor, beyond the crowds of popular spots.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7:
Malana, dubbed the Little Greece of India, is a unique village in Himachal's Parvati Valley, boasting an ancient democratic system, distinct culture, and breathtaking landscapes./ Image: Freepik
2/7:
Tirthan Valley, a hidden gem in Himachal's Kullu district, offers a serene escape amidst dense forests, snow-capped peaks, and crystal-clear rivers, with activities like trout fishing.
/ Image: Freepik
3/7:
Shoja, a hidden paradise in Himachal's Seraj Valley, offers breathtaking Himalayan views, tranquil ambiance, and opportunities for nature walks, birdwatching./ Image: Freepik
4/7:
Prashar Lake, situated in Himachal's Mandi district, is a hidden gem offering breathtaking views, trekking, and camping opportunities, surrounded by lush meadows and snow-capped peaks./ Image: Freepik
5/7:
Barot, nestled in Himachal's Mandi district, is a serene offbeat destination offering a mix of natural beauty, adventure activities, and tranquil landscapes./ Image: Freepik
6/7:
Kheerganga, a mystical destination at 9,700 feet, offers a unique blend of natural beauty, spiritual vibes, and rejuvenation./ Image: Freepik
7/7:
Narkanda, a hidden gem in Shimla district, offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas, pristine beauty, and snow-covered landscapes, along with activities like apple picking./ Image: Freepik
Published 23:16 IST, February 20th 2025