Narkanda To Tirthan valley, Must-visit Hidden Spots In Himachal Pradesh

Malana, dubbed the Little Greece of India, is a unique village in Himachal's Parvati Valley, boasting an ancient democratic system, distinct culture, and breathtaking landscapes.

Tirthan Valley, a hidden gem in Himachal's Kullu district, offers a serene escape amidst dense forests, snow-capped peaks, and crystal-clear rivers, with activities like trout fishing.

Shoja, a hidden paradise in Himachal's Seraj Valley, offers breathtaking Himalayan views, tranquil ambiance, and opportunities for nature walks, birdwatching.

Prashar Lake, situated in Himachal's Mandi district, is a hidden gem offering breathtaking views, trekking, and camping opportunities, surrounded by lush meadows and snow-capped peaks.

Barot, nestled in Himachal's Mandi district, is a serene offbeat destination offering a mix of natural beauty, adventure activities, and tranquil landscapes.

Kheerganga, a mystical destination at 9,700 feet, offers a unique blend of natural beauty, spiritual vibes, and rejuvenation.

Narkanda, a hidden gem in Shimla district, offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas, pristine beauty, and snow-covered landscapes, along with activities like apple picking.

