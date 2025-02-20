sb.scorecardresearch
Chitkul

Updated 23:16 IST, February 20th 2025

Narkanda To Tirthan valley, Must-visit Hidden Spots In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh boasts a treasure trove of offbeat destinations, offering a serene escape into nature's splendor, beyond the crowds of popular spots.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/7:

Malana, dubbed the Little Greece of India, is a unique village in Himachal's Parvati Valley, boasting an ancient democratic system, distinct culture, and breathtaking landscapes.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Tirthan Valley, a hidden gem in Himachal's Kullu district, offers a serene escape amidst dense forests, snow-capped peaks, and crystal-clear rivers, with activities like trout fishing. 

 

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Shoja, a hidden paradise in Himachal's Seraj Valley, offers breathtaking Himalayan views, tranquil ambiance, and opportunities for nature walks, birdwatching. 

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Prashar Lake, situated in Himachal's Mandi district, is a hidden gem offering breathtaking views, trekking, and camping opportunities, surrounded by lush meadows and snow-capped peaks.

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

Barot, nestled in Himachal's Mandi district, is a serene offbeat destination offering a mix of natural beauty, adventure activities, and tranquil landscapes.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Kheerganga, a mystical destination at 9,700 feet, offers a unique blend of natural beauty, spiritual vibes, and rejuvenation.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Narkanda, a hidden gem in Shimla district, offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas, pristine beauty, and snow-covered landscapes, along with activities like apple picking.

/ Image: Freepik

Published 23:16 IST, February 20th 2025