Updated 27 October 2025 at 18:56 IST
National Chocolate Day 2025: 5 Quick-To-Make Desserts You Must Try On This Special Occasion
National Chocolate Day is one of the world's favourite festivals. This year, the festival date falls on October 28.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
If you're someone who loves chocolates, this is a day you can enjoy your chocolates without any guilt.
Here are some easy-to-make chocolate recipes you can make at home to celebrate National Chocolate Day...
Advertisement
Chocolate Mug Cake: This delicious recipe is made with flour, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, oil and a pinch of baking powder in a mug.
No-Bake Chocolate Oats Cookies: These cookies are great for quick energy; they don't need any baking skills.Image: SugarAndSouls
Advertisement
Chocolate Bark: Melt a base chocolate and top it off with dry fruits, candies, or pretzels. Chill it until it firms, break it into pieces, and enjoy!
Chocolate Fudge: Made with just three ingredients like condensed milk, chocolate chips and a bit of butter. Melt everything together and refrigerate until set.
Hot Chocolate Bombs: These delicious bombs are filled with cocoa mix and marshmallows, which are enjoyed with hot milk.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 27 October 2025 at 18:56 IST