Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Representation of photo

Updated 27 October 2025 at 18:56 IST

National Chocolate Day 2025: 5 Quick-To-Make Desserts You Must Try On This Special Occasion

National Chocolate Day is one of the world's favourite festivals. This year, the festival date falls on October 28.

Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
camera icon
1/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

If you're someone who loves chocolates, this is a day you can enjoy your chocolates without any guilt.
 

Image: Freepik

camera icon
2/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Here are some easy-to-make chocolate recipes you can make at home to celebrate National Chocolate Day...
 

Image: Freepik

Advertisement
camera icon
3/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Chocolate Mug Cake: This delicious recipe is made with flour, cocoa powder, sugar, milk, oil and a pinch of baking powder in a mug. 
 

Image: Freepik

camera icon
4/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

No-Bake Chocolate Oats Cookies: These cookies are great for quick energy; they don't need any baking skills. 

Image: SugarAndSouls

Advertisement
camera icon
5/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Chocolate Bark: Melt a base chocolate and top it off with dry fruits, candies, or pretzels. Chill it until it firms, break it into pieces, and enjoy!
 

Image: Oatpentary

camera icon
6/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Chocolate Fudge: Made with just three ingredients like condensed milk, chocolate chips and a bit of butter. Melt everything together and refrigerate until set. 
 

Image: Pinterest

camera icon
7/7
|
Expand icon
|
share gallery
Description of the pic

Hot Chocolate Bombs: These delicious bombs are filled with cocoa mix and marshmallows, which are enjoyed with hot milk. 
 

Image: TheKitchen

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 27 October 2025 at 18:56 IST