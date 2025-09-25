Republic World
Representation of photo

Updated 25 September 2025 at 23:00 IST

Natural Home Remedies To Stop Hair Loss Permanently

Hair loss can be a distressing experience for many people, which can impact self-esteem and confidence. Learn more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

Here are the top 7 natural remedies for hair loss that you can try at home, as per the publication of ContinentHospitals.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

Scalp massage stimulates blood circulation to the hair follicles, promoting nutrient delivery and oxygenation, which can encourage hair growth.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

Aloe vera has soothing and hydrating properties that promote scalp health and reduce inflammation, and support hair growth.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

Rich in sulfur compounds, onion juice can promote hair growth, strengthen hair follicles, and reduce hair thinning.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

Coconut oil has moisturising and nourishing properties that help to condition the scalp, strengthen hair strands, and reduce protein loss.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

Ginseng is an herbal remedy that promotes hair growth, improves hair density, and strengthens hair follicles.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

It contains antioxidants and polyphenols that help to stimulate hair follicles and reduce inflammation.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

Rosemary oil comes with antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that can promote scalp health and stimulate hair growth.

/ Image: Pinterest

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 25 September 2025 at 23:00 IST

