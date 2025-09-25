Updated 25 September 2025 at 23:00 IST
Natural Home Remedies To Stop Hair Loss Permanently
Hair loss can be a distressing experience for many people, which can impact self-esteem and confidence. Learn more details here.
Here are the top 7 natural remedies for hair loss that you can try at home, as per the publication of ContinentHospitals./ Image: Pinterest
Scalp massage stimulates blood circulation to the hair follicles, promoting nutrient delivery and oxygenation, which can encourage hair growth./ Image: Pinterest
Aloe vera has soothing and hydrating properties that promote scalp health and reduce inflammation, and support hair growth./ Image: Pinterest
Rich in sulfur compounds, onion juice can promote hair growth, strengthen hair follicles, and reduce hair thinning./ Image: Pinterest
Coconut oil has moisturising and nourishing properties that help to condition the scalp, strengthen hair strands, and reduce protein loss./ Image: Pinterest
Ginseng is an herbal remedy that promotes hair growth, improves hair density, and strengthens hair follicles./ Image: Pinterest
It contains antioxidants and polyphenols that help to stimulate hair follicles and reduce inflammation./ Image: Pinterest
Rosemary oil comes with antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that can promote scalp health and stimulate hair growth./ Image: Pinterest
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 25 September 2025 at 23:00 IST