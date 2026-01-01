Updated 1 January 2026 at 11:35 IST
New Year 2026: Last Sunset Of 2025 In Beirut To Burj Khalifa Lighting Up, A Worldwide Celebration Of New Beginnings
Year 2026 is here and people are beaming with joy celebrating eveny single moment of New Year. Here's how people across the globe embraced the new chapter in their lives.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Fireworks light-up the sky in central London to celebrate the New Year on Thursday. Image: AP
People enjoying a ride at the Christmas fair on the Red Square on New Year’s Eve in Moscow, Russia. Image: AP
Advertisement
A man enjoys the last sunset of 2025 sitting in a cliff over the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon. Image: AP
Mumbaikars happily pose in front of giant 2026 as they rang in New Year. Image: AP
Advertisement
Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dubai. Image: AP
People enjoy fireworks at the beach of the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, during New Year 20267 celebrations. Image: AP
People enjoy light show on the Arc de Triomphe as fireworks explode during New Year 2026 celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris. Image: AP
Sydney Harbour Bridge lightup with a beautiful fireworks during the New Year celebrations. Image: AP
People burst crackers during the 2026 Taipei New Year’s Party celebration, Taiwan. Image: AP
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 1 January 2026 at 11:35 IST