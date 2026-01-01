New Year 2026: Last Sunset Of 2025 In Beirut To Burj Khalifa Lighting Up, A Worldwide Celebration Of New Beginnings

1/9 | |

Fireworks light-up the sky in central London to celebrate the New Year on Thursday. Image: AP

2/9

People enjoying a ride at the Christmas fair on the Red Square on New Year's Eve in Moscow, Russia. Image: AP

3/9

A man enjoys the last sunset of 2025 sitting in a cliff over the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon. Image: AP

4/9

Mumbaikars happily pose in front of giant 2026 as they rang in New Year. Image: AP

5/9

Fireworks explode around the Burj Khalifa during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai. Image: AP

6/9

People enjoy fireworks at the beach of the Baltic Sea in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, during New Year 20267 celebrations. Image: AP

7/9

People enjoy light show on the Arc de Triomphe as fireworks explode during New Year 2026 celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris. Image: AP

8/9

Sydney Harbour Bridge lightup with a beautiful fireworks during the New Year celebrations. Image: AP

9/9

People burst crackers during the 2026 Taipei New Year’s Party celebration, Taiwan. Image: AP