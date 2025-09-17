See Pictures: PM Modi Has Turned the Humble Safa Into A Powerful Fashion Statement Over The Year

1/10:

For his first Independence Day as the PM in 2014, Modi chose this fiery safa in orange with a stunning green border, with his white suit paying respect to the Indian National Flag.

/ Image: IBT

2/10:

PM Narendra Modi chose this pastel, almost candy-inspired safa to spread joy on the eve of Independence Day in 2016.

/ Image: Instagram

3/10:

For Independence Day 2017, Modi went for this bright orange and yellow safa that perfectly complemented his light yellow ensemble.

/ Image: Instagram

4/10:

His safas are not just fashion accessories, but also reflect the significance of the day and place, like this brightly colored one that he wore to his visit to Kutch in Gujarat in 2017.

/ Image: Instagram

5/10:

2018 Independence saw PM Narendra Modi choosing yet another fiery colour combination for his safa in orange and red.

/ Image: Instagram

6/10:

For the Republic Day speech on 2020, Modi went with another Bandhani printed beauty of a safa that garnered all the attention,

/ Image: Instagram

7/10:

PM Narendra Modi made quite the statement in this stunning tricolour safe for the 2022 Independence Day celebrations.

/ Image: Instagram

8/10:

PM Narendra Modi's bright, multi-coloured, and bandhani-printed safa brought all the joy to the patriotic celebrations.

/ Image: Instagram

9/10:

Yet another Kesariya safa summed up Modi's patriotism on the special day at the Red Fort, New Delhi.

/ Image: Instagram

10/10:

Brightly-coloured and fiery, Modi truly brings the colours of celebration to every patriotic occasions.

/ Image: Instagram