Updated 26 September 2025 at 21:56 IST
Snacks That Are Perfect Accompaniments To Tea
Chai in India isn't just any other cup of tea; it is a ritual that we Indians follow with dedication. Learn more details here.
Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Here are 7 snacks that make chai time extra special.Learn more details here.
Stuffed with spiced potatoes or peas, they’re the ultimate day treat.
Mumbai’s favourite snack—spicy potato vada stuffed in pav with chutneys.
Stuffed parathas with pickles and curd taste heavenly in the morning or evening time./ Image: Pinterest
Steamed or fried dumplings with spicy chutney warm you up instantly during chilly days.
Deep-fried bread stuffed with spicy fillings, loved with chutney./ Image: Freepik
Crispy onion, potato, or paneer fritters pair perfectly with masala chai./ Image: Freepik
Crispy, syrupy jalebis with chai are a sweet delight.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 26 September 2025 at 21:56 IST