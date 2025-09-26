Republic World
Masala Chai Recipe

Updated 26 September 2025 at 21:56 IST

Snacks That Are Perfect Accompaniments To Tea

Chai in India isn't just any other cup of tea; it is a ritual that we Indians follow with dedication. Learn more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Here are 7 snacks that make chai time extra special.Learn more details here.
 

/ Image: freepik

Stuffed with spiced potatoes or peas, they’re the ultimate day treat.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Mumbai’s favourite snack—spicy potato vada stuffed in pav with chutneys.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

Stuffed parathas with pickles and curd taste heavenly in the morning or evening time.

/ Image: Pinterest

Steamed or fried dumplings with spicy chutney warm you up instantly during chilly days.
 

/ Image: Freepik

Deep-fried bread stuffed with spicy fillings, loved with chutney.

/ Image: Freepik

Crispy onion, potato, or paneer fritters pair perfectly with masala chai.

/ Image: Freepik

Crispy, syrupy jalebis with chai are a sweet delight.
 

/ Image: Pinterest

