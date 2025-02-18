sb.scorecardresearch
Bold red nail art

Updated 22:52 IST, February 18th 2025

Summer 2025 Nail Trends: 7 Must-try Styles That Are Likely To Dominate The Upcoming Season

Ditch your basic manicure and try something new! According to top nail artists, 2025's biggest nail trends include, 3D nail art and tortoise shell designs.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/7:

In 2025, nail art is getting a luxurious upgrade with gem-studded designs, featuring adhesive-back rhinestones or nail glue, offering endless possibilities for customization and glamour.

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Elevate a classic red manicure with a touch of luxury by adding rose gold half-moons along the cuticles, a versatile design that also cleverly conceals nail growth.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Elevate the classic French tip with a deep, exaggerated design that paints the sidewalls, creating a flattering finish that can be customized with bold color blocks or timeless pink and white.

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Mocha manis are the new espresso nails in 2025, with a creamy, lighter twist on the coffee-inspired colourway, now a foundational neutral and statement shade. 

/ Image: Freepik

5/7:

In 2025, nail art is all about personalization and creativity, with 3D elements and custom designs taking center stage, elevating fingertips into miniature, sculptural art pieces.
 

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Get ready for olive green to take over 2025 nail trends, as nail experts forecast a rise in earthy, muted tones that add warmth and elegance to any nail look, all year round.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

The tortoise shell manicure is a chic, elevated twist on classic animal print, featuring a marble-effect design with layered orange, brown, and black polish for a unique, asymmetrical look.

/ Image: Freepik

Published 22:52 IST, February 18th 2025