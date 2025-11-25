Republic World
PM Modi Hoists Sacred ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ At Ram Janmbhoomi Today, Key Symbols & Significance Explained

Updated 25 November 2025 at 14:06 IST

Sun, ‘Om’, Kovidara: Inside Grand Ram Mandir Ceremony As Iconic 20-Foot Dharma Dhwaj Touches The Sky

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction.

Shreya Pandey
Description of the pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. 

Image: X

Description of the pic

Before the Dhwajarohan ceremony, the Prime Minister greeted devotees as he made his way to offer puja at the Ram Lalla temple. 

Image: X

Description of the pic

PM Modi performed a pooja at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah. He also offered prayers at the Saptmandir at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises, ahead of the flag-hoisting ceremony. 

Image: X

Description of the pic

He was accompanied by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, and offered prayers at Mata Annapurna Mandir.

Image: X

Description of the pic

The ‘Dharma Dhwaj’, hoisted atop the 191-foot-high shikhar of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, features three sacred symbols - Om, the Sun and the Kovidara tree. 

Image: X

Description of the pic

The symbols represent spiritual values rooted in the Sanatan tradition. 

Image: X

Description of the pic

The flag measures 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. The symbol of Om represents the eternal spiritual sound.

Image: X

Description of the pic

The Kovidar tree is a hybrid of the Mandar and Parijat trees, created by Rishi Kashyap, showcasing ancient plant hybridisation. The Sun represents Lord Ram's Suryavansh lineage. 

Image: X

Description of the pic

The Dhwajarohan ceremony was performed to mark the completion of the temple's construction.

Image: X

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 25 November 2025 at 14:06 IST