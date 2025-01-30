sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Washington DC Plane Crash | Gaza Ceasefire | Salwan Momika | Maha Kumbh Stampede | Saif Ali Khan | ICC Champions Trophy 2025 | Union Budget 2025 | Yamuna 'Poisoning' Row |
Nainital

Published 18:40 IST, January 30th 2025

Top Hills And Mountains Weekend Getaways Near Delhi

Looking for a quick Hills & Mountains weekend getaway from Delhi during Valentine day in February? Here are some fantastic options.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/6:

Corbett is a top tourist destination for adventure, wildlife, and relaxation, offering activities like elephant safari, rafting, and jeep safari, best visited from October to February.

/ Image: jimcorbettnationalparkofficial/instagram

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/6:

Lansdowne, with its serene hills, tranquil lakes, and picturesque views, is an ideal romantic getaway for couples in February.

/ Image: uttarakhandtourism

Expand image icon Description of the image

3/6:

Mussoorie, the Queen of Hills, with its breathtaking views, scenic walks, and romantic ambiance, is a perfect destination for couples to visit in February.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/6:

Dhanaulti, a serene hill station, is a famous romantic getaway in February, offering breathtaking views, tranquil atmosphere, and picturesque landscapes.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

5/6:

Nainital, with its enchanting lake, picturesque surroundings, and romantic boat rides, is a perfect destination for couples to visit in February.

/ Image: Freepik

Expand image icon Description of the image

6/6:

Kasauli, a charming hill station, is a romantic getaway in February, offering scenic views, cozy walks, and a tranquil atmosphere, making it perfect for couples.

/ Image: Freepik

Updated 18:40 IST, January 30th 2025