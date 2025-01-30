Top Hills And Mountains Weekend Getaways Near Delhi

1/6:

Corbett is a top tourist destination for adventure, wildlife, and relaxation, offering activities like elephant safari, rafting, and jeep safari, best visited from October to February.

/ Image: jimcorbettnationalparkofficial/instagram

2/6:

Lansdowne, with its serene hills, tranquil lakes, and picturesque views, is an ideal romantic getaway for couples in February.

/ Image: uttarakhandtourism

3/6:

Mussoorie, the Queen of Hills, with its breathtaking views, scenic walks, and romantic ambiance, is a perfect destination for couples to visit in February.

/ Image: Freepik

4/6:

Dhanaulti, a serene hill station, is a famous romantic getaway in February, offering breathtaking views, tranquil atmosphere, and picturesque landscapes.

/ Image: Freepik

5/6:

Nainital, with its enchanting lake, picturesque surroundings, and romantic boat rides, is a perfect destination for couples to visit in February.

/ Image: Freepik

6/6:

Kasauli, a charming hill station, is a romantic getaway in February, offering scenic views, cozy walks, and a tranquil atmosphere, making it perfect for couples.

/ Image: Freepik