Trending Mehndi Designs You Must Try On Diwali

1/8:

This bright festival of lights can be made brighter with the elegant and graceful Mehndi Designs for Diwali.



/ Image: Pinterest

2/8:

Peacock Design – A majestic peacock with detailed feathers symbolizing grace and festivity.



/ Image: Pinterest

3/8:

Arabic Floral Design – Bold floral trails with elegant curves for a modern festive look.



/ Image: Pinterest

4/8:

Diya Pattern Design – Central diya motif radiating light and positivity for Diwali night.



/ Image: Pinterest

5/8:

Mandala Design – A perfectly symmetrical circular mandala representing harmony and joy.



/ Image: pinterst

6/8:

Butterfly & Floral Fusion – Delicate butterflies surrounded by floral vines for a feminine touch.



/ Image: Pinterest

7/8:

Rajasthani Full-Hand Design – Traditional motifs like elephants and jaali work for a royal vibe.



/ Image: Pinterest

8/8:

Minimal Modern Design Simple geometric lines and dots for a chic, contemporary style.



/ Image: Pinterest