Updated 19 October 2025 at 20:35 IST
Trending Mehndi Designs You Must Try On Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the brightest among all the Hindu festivals in India. This year, Diwali will be observed on October 20.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Advertisement
1/8:
This bright festival of lights can be made brighter with the elegant and graceful Mehndi Designs for Diwali.
2/8:
Peacock Design – A majestic peacock with detailed feathers symbolizing grace and festivity.
3/8:
Arabic Floral Design – Bold floral trails with elegant curves for a modern festive look.
4/8:
Diya Pattern Design – Central diya motif radiating light and positivity for Diwali night.
5/8:
Mandala Design – A perfectly symmetrical circular mandala representing harmony and joy.
6/8:
Butterfly & Floral Fusion – Delicate butterflies surrounded by floral vines for a feminine touch.
7/8:
Rajasthani Full-Hand Design – Traditional motifs like elephants and jaali work for a royal vibe.
8/8:
Minimal Modern Design Simple geometric lines and dots for a chic, contemporary style.
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 19 October 2025 at 20:35 IST