Trendy And Easy-To-Make Mehndi Designs For Raksha Bandhan 2025

1/10:

Women in India apply Mehndi on their hands on almost every auspicious occasion, and Rakhi is one of those.

/ Image: Freepik

2/10:

Mehndi is most often applied to the full hands. In this, you can decorate hands with many designs, like net, vine, Arabic, peacock, etc.

/ Image: Pixabay

3/10:

For office-going women, minimalism needs to be there when applying henna, but that should look cute, too. Hathphool Mehndi design is especially preferred on the backhand.

/ Image: Freepik

4/10:

For those who love mehndi, the more is less rule applies. A bale with a rani design seems perfect for this rakhi.

/ Image: Pixabay

5/10:

Bell Mehndi design looks very modern. In this, you can make a very beautiful design with flowers and leaves.

/ Image: pixabay

6/10:

Chakra design is outdated but timeless. It's easy and can be experimental by mixing different types of design.

/ Image: Pixabay

7/10:

Filling just fingers are trendy in 2025, it's minimal and gives a festive look. It is equally easy to apply, and for this, take special care of the size of the palm.

/ Image: Pixabay

8/10:

For Raksha Bandhan, a mehndi design that features a cluster of floral motifs, often arranged to fill a portion of the hand. These designs can be simple and are popular styles.

/ Image: pixabay

9/10:

A mehndi design that looks like a bracelet is also famous among Gen Z.

/ Image: pixabay

10/10:

Circular mehndi designs, also called "gol tikki," are a timeless and versatile style, ranging from simple and elegant to intricate and detailed.

/ Image: Freepik