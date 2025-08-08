Trendy And Easy-To-Make Mehndi Designs For Raksha Bandhan 2025

Updated 8 August 2025 at 12:26 IST
1/10:
Women in India apply Mehndi on their hands on almost every auspicious occasion, and Rakhi is one of those./ Image: Freepik
2/10:
Mehndi is most often applied to the full hands. In this, you can decorate hands with many designs, like net, vine, Arabic, peacock, etc./ Image: Pixabay
3/10:
For office-going women, minimalism needs to be there when applying henna, but that should look cute, too. Hathphool Mehndi design is especially preferred on the backhand./ Image: Freepik
4/10:
For those who love mehndi, the more is less rule applies. A bale with a rani design seems perfect for this rakhi./ Image: Pixabay
5/10:
Bell Mehndi design looks very modern. In this, you can make a very beautiful design with flowers and leaves./ Image: pixabay
6/10:
Chakra design is outdated but timeless. It's easy and can be experimental by mixing different types of design./ Image: Pixabay
7/10:
Filling just fingers are trendy in 2025, it's minimal and gives a festive look. It is equally easy to apply, and for this, take special care of the size of the palm./ Image: Pixabay
8/10:
For Raksha Bandhan, a mehndi design that features a cluster of floral motifs, often arranged to fill a portion of the hand. These designs can be simple and are popular styles./ Image: pixabay
9/10:
A mehndi design that looks like a bracelet is also famous among Gen Z./ Image: pixabay
10/10:
Circular mehndi designs, also called "gol tikki," are a timeless and versatile style, ranging from simple and elegant to intricate and detailed./ Image: Freepik
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 8 August 2025 at 12:24 IST