Tulsi At Home: Ultimate Guide To Nurture Your Plant Greener And Bushier

Spiritual Significance – The Tulsi plant is considered one of the most sacred plants in Hindu culture.



Choose the Right Spot – Place Tulsi in a sunny area for 4–6 hours of sunlight daily.



Use Clay Pots – Using clay pots promotes air circulation and proper drainage.



Medicinal Benefits – The Tulsi plant comes with multiple health benefits, such as boosting immunity and relieving stress.



Prune Frequently – This practice encourages bushy growth and prevents overgrowth.



Avoid Overfertilizing – Tulsi thrives in natural soil with minimal feeding.



Protect from Frost – You can bring tulsi plants indoors during cold months to prevent damage.



Air Purifier – Tulsi plant naturally cleanses indoor air and repels insects.



