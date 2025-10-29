Updated 29 October 2025 at 19:24 IST
Tulsi At Home: Ultimate Guide To Nurture Your Plant Greener And Bushier
Tulsi plant or basil plant is one of the most sacred plants in Hinduism. This plant is considered to be the manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi, the divine feminine energy associated with good luck, wellness, and prosperity.
Spiritual Significance – The Tulsi plant is considered one of the most sacred plants in Hindu culture.
Choose the Right Spot – Place Tulsi in a sunny area for 4–6 hours of sunlight daily.
Use Clay Pots – Using clay pots promotes air circulation and proper drainage.
Medicinal Benefits – The Tulsi plant comes with multiple health benefits, such as boosting immunity and relieving stress.
Prune Frequently – This practice encourages bushy growth and prevents overgrowth.
Avoid Overfertilizing – Tulsi thrives in natural soil with minimal feeding.
Protect from Frost – You can bring tulsi plants indoors during cold months to prevent damage.
Air Purifier – Tulsi plant naturally cleanses indoor air and repels insects.
