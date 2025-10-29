Republic World
many benefits of Tulsi plant

Updated 29 October 2025 at 19:24 IST

Tulsi At Home: Ultimate Guide To Nurture Your Plant Greener And Bushier

Tulsi plant or basil plant is one of the most sacred plants in Hinduism. This plant is considered to be the manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi, the divine feminine energy associated with good luck, wellness, and prosperity.

Nimakshi Chanotra
Spiritual Significance – The Tulsi plant is considered one of the most sacred plants in Hindu culture.
 

Image: Pinterest

Choose the Right Spot – Place Tulsi in a sunny area for 4–6 hours of sunlight daily.
 

Image: Representation of photo

Use Clay Pots – Using clay pots promotes air circulation and proper drainage.
 

Image: Pinterest

Medicinal Benefits – The Tulsi plant comes with multiple health benefits, such as boosting immunity and relieving stress.
 

Image: Pinterest

Prune Frequently – This practice encourages bushy growth and prevents overgrowth.
 

Image: Pinterest

Avoid Overfertilizing – Tulsi thrives in natural soil with minimal feeding.
 

Image: Freepik

Protect from Frost – You can bring tulsi plants indoors during cold months to prevent damage.
 

Image: Freepik

Air Purifier – Tulsi plant naturally cleanses indoor air and repels insects.
 

Image: Freepik

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 29 October 2025 at 19:18 IST