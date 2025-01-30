sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:41 IST, January 30th 2025

Valentines Day 2025: Places To Visit Near Mumbai For Couples

Make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with a romantic candle-lit dinner at one of Mumbai's top-rated restaurants, perfect for a dreamy date.

1/7:

Alibaug has an experience of an unforgettable getaway at Pawna Lake camping, offering breathtaking scenery, outdoor activities, historic forts, cozy bonfires, and lively DJ nights under the stars.

2/7:

Igatpuri, a picturesque hill station in Maharashtra, offers a romantic getaway for couples with breathtaking views, serene landscapes, and exciting activities.

3/7:

Kamshet on Valentine's Day sounds like a thrilling idea! This charming hill station in Maharashtra is a perfect spot for adventure-loving couples, offering paragliding, trekking, and scenic views.
 

4/7:

Karnal, a charming city in Haryana, offers a unique blend of history, culture, and romance, making it an ideal destination for couples celebrating Valentine's Day.
 

5/7:

Khandala, a picturesque hill station in Maharashtra, is a perfect romantic getaway for couples celebrating Valentine's Day.
 

6/7:

Lonavala, a stunning hill station in Maharashtra, is a dreamy getaway for couples celebrating Valentine's Day.

7/7:

Matheran is a popular tourist destination, attracting couples to its romantic spots like Lord Point, Honeymoon Point, and Panorama Point, offering a perfect setting for a dreamy getaway.

Updated 18:41 IST, January 30th 2025