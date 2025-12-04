Vladimir Putin To Stay In The Presidential Suite Of Delhi's Most Iconic Hotel Which Also Hosted Donald Trump, Joe Biden And Tiger Woods

1/12 | |

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, arriving in Delhi in the evening of December 4, will be hosted in one of the nation's most opulent accommodations, ITC Maurya.

Ahead of Putin's arrival, the hotel has transformed into a fortress with heightened security.

As per reports, for the Presidential visit, all rooms of ITC Maurya in the National Capital have been booked, and all common areas and entry, exit points of the hotel are under constant surveillance.

As per a report, Putin will be accommodated in the most opulent of Presidential suites on the property. He is likely to stay in the Chanakya suite, equally luxurious to the Chandragupta Suite.

Photos from the official site of the hotel show the grand living room in the Presidential suite.

The suite also boasts a sitting area overlooking the lush green property of the hotel.

The opulent dining room in the Presidential Suite is sufficient to seat enough members sharing a meal in a private and secure setting.

One-of-a-kind paintings and mesmerising artefacts adorn the Presidential Suites at ITC Maurya.

As per reports, the rent of the room is estimated at around ₹8-10 Lakh per night.

The Chanakya Suite offers a master bedroom with a walk-in closet, private sauna and steam room, a gym, living area, an opulent dining room, study spaces and a view of the lush-green property.

ITC Maurya houses 411 rooms and 26 suites. Their restaurants and delectable cuisines have been attracting tourists from across the globe.

The hotel has previously hosted U.S. Presidents Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton, along with other non-political celebrities.

