Wedding Season Special: Pre-bridal Beauty Tips You Must Know Before Your Big Day

Your wedding day is a celebration of love, and as the spotlight shines on you, looking and feeling your best is a top priority.



Here are some pre-bridal beauty tips that will leave you glowing and confident as you step into your new chapter.



Hydrate Inside Out – Drink 2–3 liters of water daily and add coconut water or cucumber-infused drinks for a natural glow.



DIY Face Masks – Use natural masks like honey + turmeric or yogurt + oatmeal twice a week for radiant, even-toned skin.



Regular Facials – Schedule monthly facials up to 2 weeks before the wedding to deeply cleanse and rejuvenate skin.



Healthy Diet - Glowing Skin – Eat antioxidant-rich foods like berries, spinach, and almonds; avoid too much sugar and fried foods.



Sleep Like a Queen – Get at least 7–8 hours of sleep to prevent dark circles and dullness.



Hair Care Rituals – Apply coconut or argan oil twice a week and trim split ends a month before the wedding for silky hair.



