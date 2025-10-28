Republic World
Updated 28 October 2025 at 20:27 IST

Wedding Season Special: Pre-bridal Beauty Tips You Must Know Before Your Big Day

Pre-bridal period care is crucial pamper yourself and enhance your natural beauty.

Nimakshi Chanotra
Your wedding day is a celebration of love, and as the spotlight shines on you, looking and feeling your best is a top priority.
 

Image: Pinterest

Here are some pre-bridal beauty tips that will leave you glowing and confident as you step into your new chapter.
 

Image: Freepik

Hydrate Inside Out – Drink 2–3 liters of water daily and add coconut water or cucumber-infused drinks for a natural glow.
 

Image: Freepik

DIY Face Masks – Use natural masks like honey + turmeric or yogurt + oatmeal twice a week for radiant, even-toned skin.
 

Image: Freepik

Regular Facials – Schedule monthly facials up to 2 weeks before the wedding to deeply cleanse and rejuvenate skin.
 

Image: Freepik

Healthy Diet - Glowing Skin – Eat antioxidant-rich foods like berries, spinach, and almonds; avoid too much sugar and fried foods.
 

Image: Freepik

Sleep Like a Queen – Get at least 7–8 hours of sleep to prevent dark circles and dullness.
 

Image: Freepik

Hair Care Rituals – Apply coconut or argan oil twice a week and trim split ends a month before the wedding for silky hair.
 

Image: Freepik

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 28 October 2025 at 20:27 IST