What Makes Venice A Romantic Backdrop For Weddings For Centuries | 8 Photos

Updated 25 June 2025 at 19:05 IST
In this city where romance is a big business, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to host a grand and secretive wedding, reportedly under strict nondisclosure agreements with vendors./ Image: X
Venice has always been a popular destination for newlyweds or those who are looking for an ideal place to exchange vows. The place offers a magical atmosphere that’s perfect for capturing a wedding./ Image: X
You can sail past stunning palaces and churches, marvel at artistic masterpieces, wander through narrow calli and charming squares (campielli), and immerse yourself in centuries of rich history./ Image: X
Venice provides a breathtaking setting for wedding photos and videos, whether it’s a luxury hotel, a historic villa, a peaceful convent, or a garden terrace with stunning views./ Image: X
A gondola wedding offers a unique experience, with Venetian gondolas gracefully gliding beneath romantic bridges, surrounded by the historic lagoon and timeless palaces of Venice.
The gentle ripples of the lagoon, boats drifting through narrow canals, and centuries of history combine to create a unique wedding setting./ Image: X
Some key sights include the Grand Canal, Rialto Bridge, St. Mark's Square, and the Bridge of Sighs./ Image: X
Published 25 June 2025 at 19:05 IST