Updated 14 September 2025 at 21:34 IST
What Your Cat's Quirkiest Habits Mean
According to the publication of TheSpurcePets, your cat's behaviours sometimes might confuse and frustrate you, making you think you are the only cat owner experiencing this. Surprisingly, your cat might be considered completely normal. Learn more details here.
When your cat rolls over, this indicates that your cat feels safe and maybe wants some attention from you./ Image: Pinterest
Cats usually learn their litter box etiquette from their mothers, and domestic cats have long been encouraged to cover their excrement. However, a might leave it unburied to claim territory./ Image: Pinterest
If your cat is covering food well after eating some of it, it may be an instinctive behaviour as wild felines cache their food to keep it safe from others./ Image: Pinterest
Kittens may chew plastic or anything while they are teething and might be developing a fondness for the texture of plastic they will carry into adulthood./ Image: Pinterest
A cat's slow-eye wink is a wonderful compliment. It is a non-threat signal that cats use to catch other and, as well as humans, they are comfortable./ Image: Pinterest
Paw kneading is generally believed that kittens use to stimulate the release of milk from their mothers. In adult cats, you mostly see it when they are happy and satisfied./ Image: Pinterest
If your cats are interrupting you while you are phone, reading a book, or at the keyboard. This means that they need your attention and care./ Image: Pinterest
Chirping and chattering are the sounds of conversation and excitement over the thrill of the hunt it senses outside./ Image: Pinterest
Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra
Published On: 14 September 2025 at 21:34 IST