Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
Representation of photo

Updated 14 September 2025 at 21:34 IST

What Your Cat's Quirkiest Habits Mean

According to the publication of TheSpurcePets, your cat's behaviours sometimes might confuse and frustrate you, making you think you are the only cat owner experiencing this. Surprisingly, your cat might be considered completely normal. Learn more details here.

Reported by: Nimakshi Chanotra
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Expand icon Description of the pic

1/8:

When your cat rolls over, this indicates that your cat feels safe and maybe wants some attention from you.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

2/8:

Cats usually learn their litter box etiquette from their mothers, and domestic cats have long been encouraged to cover their excrement. However, a might leave it unburied to claim territory.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

3/8:

If your cat is covering food well after eating some of it, it may be an instinctive behaviour as wild felines cache their food to keep it safe from others.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

4/8:

Kittens may chew plastic or anything while they are teething and might be developing a fondness for the texture of plastic they will carry into adulthood.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

5/8:

A cat's slow-eye wink is a wonderful compliment. It is a non-threat signal that cats use to catch other and, as well as humans, they are comfortable.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

6/8:

Paw kneading is generally believed that kittens use to stimulate the release of milk from their mothers. In adult cats, you mostly see it when they are happy and satisfied.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

7/8:

If your cats are interrupting you while you are phone, reading a book, or at the keyboard. This means that they need your attention and care.

/ Image: Pinterest

Expand icon Description of the pic

8/8:

Chirping and chattering are the sounds of conversation and excitement over the thrill of the hunt it senses outside.

/ Image: Pinterest

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 14 September 2025 at 21:34 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source