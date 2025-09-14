What Your Cat's Quirkiest Habits Mean

1/8:

When your cat rolls over, this indicates that your cat feels safe and maybe wants some attention from you.

2/8:

Cats usually learn their litter box etiquette from their mothers, and domestic cats have long been encouraged to cover their excrement. However, a might leave it unburied to claim territory.

3/8:

If your cat is covering food well after eating some of it, it may be an instinctive behaviour as wild felines cache their food to keep it safe from others.

4/8:

Kittens may chew plastic or anything while they are teething and might be developing a fondness for the texture of plastic they will carry into adulthood.

5/8:

A cat's slow-eye wink is a wonderful compliment. It is a non-threat signal that cats use to catch other and, as well as humans, they are comfortable.

6/8:

Paw kneading is generally believed that kittens use to stimulate the release of milk from their mothers. In adult cats, you mostly see it when they are happy and satisfied.

7/8:

If your cats are interrupting you while you are phone, reading a book, or at the keyboard. This means that they need your attention and care.

8/8:

Chirping and chattering are the sounds of conversation and excitement over the thrill of the hunt it senses outside.

